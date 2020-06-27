All apartments in Seattle
699 John Street

699 John St · No Longer Available
Location

699 John St, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
yoga
Contemporary Seattle 1 Bd + 1 Private Urban Bd + 1.5 Ba

$2,400/month rent. Rent includes water, garbage, sewage, and parking. AVAILABLE NOW!

1 bd+1 private urban bd, 1.5 ba, 1 optional secure parking spot, 1 optional secure storage space, 858 SF

The Marselle Condominiums is a contemporary building in the heart of downtown Seattle with access to so many urban amenities. Enjoy the large roof-top deck with 360-degree views of the Downtown skyline, Lake Union, the Space Needle, Queen Anne, and the Cascade Mountains! It has a state-of-the-art fitness center with Precor equipment, community recreation area with lounge and game room, and a yoga studio! Easy access to I-5 via Denny Way, major public transportation routes and just a short walk from the Space Needle and Seattle Center. Residents are within a few blocks from groceries, entertainment, dining, coffee shops, shopping, and parks. Marselle Condos gets a Walk Score of 97 & 100 Transit Score!

This fabulous 1bd+1 private urban bd/1.5ba home features a sought-after floorplan with a large private urban bedroom- perfect for an office or guestroom adjacent to its own private half bath. Spacious and open kitchen with a large island, designated dining area, private balcony. Kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets, slab granite countertops, huge island with storage, SS appliances, tile backsplash, and custom LED lighting. Home has engineered wood floors, high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, washer/dryer in unit, and lots of storage space. Large master bedroom with floor to ceiling windows with wall length closet and on suite bathroom. Condo newly upgraded in 2019 with refinished cabinets & hardwood floors, vanities and shower systems, and Energy-Efficient Appliances. Views of the Space Needle from rooftop deck provides a great relaxing area with amazing views of Seattle, Space Needle, and Lake Union!

Home is located in the perfect central Seattle location to give tenants every option to enjoy all Seattle has to offer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4865557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 699 John Street have any available units?
699 John Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 699 John Street have?
Some of 699 John Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 699 John Street currently offering any rent specials?
699 John Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 699 John Street pet-friendly?
No, 699 John Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 699 John Street offer parking?
Yes, 699 John Street offers parking.
Does 699 John Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 699 John Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 699 John Street have a pool?
No, 699 John Street does not have a pool.
Does 699 John Street have accessible units?
No, 699 John Street does not have accessible units.
Does 699 John Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 699 John Street has units with dishwashers.
