699 John Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym game room on-site laundry parking yoga

Contemporary Seattle 1 Bd + 1 Private Urban Bd + 1.5 Ba



$2,400/month rent. Rent includes water, garbage, sewage, and parking. AVAILABLE NOW!



1 bd+1 private urban bd, 1.5 ba, 1 optional secure parking spot, 1 optional secure storage space, 858 SF



The Marselle Condominiums is a contemporary building in the heart of downtown Seattle with access to so many urban amenities. Enjoy the large roof-top deck with 360-degree views of the Downtown skyline, Lake Union, the Space Needle, Queen Anne, and the Cascade Mountains! It has a state-of-the-art fitness center with Precor equipment, community recreation area with lounge and game room, and a yoga studio! Easy access to I-5 via Denny Way, major public transportation routes and just a short walk from the Space Needle and Seattle Center. Residents are within a few blocks from groceries, entertainment, dining, coffee shops, shopping, and parks. Marselle Condos gets a Walk Score of 97 & 100 Transit Score!



This fabulous 1bd+1 private urban bd/1.5ba home features a sought-after floorplan with a large private urban bedroom- perfect for an office or guestroom adjacent to its own private half bath. Spacious and open kitchen with a large island, designated dining area, private balcony. Kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets, slab granite countertops, huge island with storage, SS appliances, tile backsplash, and custom LED lighting. Home has engineered wood floors, high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, washer/dryer in unit, and lots of storage space. Large master bedroom with floor to ceiling windows with wall length closet and on suite bathroom. Condo newly upgraded in 2019 with refinished cabinets & hardwood floors, vanities and shower systems, and Energy-Efficient Appliances. Views of the Space Needle from rooftop deck provides a great relaxing area with amazing views of Seattle, Space Needle, and Lake Union!



Home is located in the perfect central Seattle location to give tenants every option to enjoy all Seattle has to offer.



No Pets Allowed



