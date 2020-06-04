6982 23rd Ave SW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic 3 Bedroom West Seattle Townhouse with Attached Garage * Pet Friendly - To schedule a tour please follow the link.

https://showmojo.com/l/9bd4448070



Fantastic West Seattle Location. Light and Bright 3 bedroom 3 and 1/2 bath spacious townhome with top-notch finishes with one car garage. Granite and stainless kitchen, open floor plan on the main floor, designer colors throughout in this spotless townhouse. Radiant heat and instant hot water heater, very energy efficient, full-size washer and dryer, one a very quiet road with great access to downtown or the South end of Seattle and plenty of parking. Hardwood floors, easy access to downtown and South end.

Application $ 45, First & Deposit

Real Property Associates, Inc.

7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115

www.rentseattle.com



(RLNE4975563)