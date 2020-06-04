All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6982 23rd Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6982 23rd Ave SW
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

6982 23rd Ave SW

6982 23rd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6982 23rd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 Bedroom West Seattle Townhouse with Attached Garage * Pet Friendly - To schedule a tour please follow the link.
https://showmojo.com/l/9bd4448070

Fantastic West Seattle Location. Light and Bright 3 bedroom 3 and 1/2 bath spacious townhome with top-notch finishes with one car garage. Granite and stainless kitchen, open floor plan on the main floor, designer colors throughout in this spotless townhouse. Radiant heat and instant hot water heater, very energy efficient, full-size washer and dryer, one a very quiet road with great access to downtown or the South end of Seattle and plenty of parking. Hardwood floors, easy access to downtown and South end.
Application $ 45, First & Deposit
Real Property Associates, Inc.
7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115
www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE4975563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6982 23rd Ave SW have any available units?
6982 23rd Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6982 23rd Ave SW have?
Some of 6982 23rd Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6982 23rd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
6982 23rd Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6982 23rd Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6982 23rd Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 6982 23rd Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 6982 23rd Ave SW offers parking.
Does 6982 23rd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6982 23rd Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6982 23rd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 6982 23rd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 6982 23rd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 6982 23rd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6982 23rd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6982 23rd Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street
Seattle, WA 98125
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Common Lake View
2227 Yale Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University