Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

6727 15th NW 3

6727 15th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6727 15th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Ballard - Property Id: 117869

BALLARD AFFORDABLE: Large one bedroom with lots of closet space. Beautiful hardwood floors. Energy efficient windows. Steps away from pubs, coffee shops, mini mart, and even a wood fired pizza shop. Minutes away from all that old town popular Ballard has to offer. Rapid bus line one half block away. One assigned parking space, Laundry on site, pets on approval. Text Art to view 206 713 7724
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117869
Property Id 117869

(RLNE4880638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6727 15th NW 3 have any available units?
6727 15th NW 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6727 15th NW 3 have?
Some of 6727 15th NW 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6727 15th NW 3 currently offering any rent specials?
6727 15th NW 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6727 15th NW 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6727 15th NW 3 is pet friendly.
Does 6727 15th NW 3 offer parking?
Yes, 6727 15th NW 3 offers parking.
Does 6727 15th NW 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6727 15th NW 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6727 15th NW 3 have a pool?
No, 6727 15th NW 3 does not have a pool.
Does 6727 15th NW 3 have accessible units?
No, 6727 15th NW 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6727 15th NW 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6727 15th NW 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
