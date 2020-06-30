6714 Alonzo Ave NW

Amenities
Town-home in Ballard. New listing and under new management. This unit is a three story home that has been completely repainted inside, new carpet and flooring in 2 bathrooms. Very quiet area with lots of walk-ability. Less than 2 blocks from direct busline (D Line) into downtown and lots of great local coffee shops and restaurants including The Fat hen, Frankie & Jo''s, Tarasco, Portalis, Grumpy D''s and more! One car garages with storage. The entrance level has one bedroom with full bathroom and sliding door to the private patio. The main level has a open concept Kitchen, Living and Dining room. Off of the living rooms is a Balcony overlooking your patio. Built in bookcase with with gas fireplace. 1/2 bathroom off of the Kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and a gas Oven. Lots of light throughout with all the cupboard space you will need. Upstairs are two large bedrooms both with walk in closets and vaulted ceilings. Large bathroom with shower and walk-in tub. New Washer and Dryer located upstairs. Additional storage in hallway. Please contact property manager to schedule your tour today!
Tenant responsible for: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Electric and Gas Bills and any cable
No Pets allowed. $45. Per person over 18 living in the home. (Max 3 adults) Must have renters insurance. Security deposit of $3,000. due at the time approval has been met.
1st months rent of $3,395. and deposit for WSG due upon move in.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/seattle-wa?lid=12676527
(RLNE5225834)