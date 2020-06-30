All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6714 Alonzo Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6714 Alonzo Ave NW
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

6714 Alonzo Ave NW

6714 Alonzo Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6714 Alonzo Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Town-home in Ballard. New listing and under new management. This unit is a three story home that has been completely repainted inside, new carpet and flooring in 2 bathrooms. Very quiet area with lots of walk-ability. Less than 2 blocks from direct busline (D Line) into downtown and lots of great local coffee shops and restaurants including The Fat hen, Frankie & Jo''s, Tarasco, Portalis, Grumpy D''s and more! One car garages with storage. The entrance level has one bedroom with full bathroom and sliding door to the private patio. The main level has a open concept Kitchen, Living and Dining room. Off of the living rooms is a Balcony overlooking your patio. Built in bookcase with with gas fireplace. 1/2 bathroom off of the Kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and a gas Oven. Lots of light throughout with all the cupboard space you will need. Upstairs are two large bedrooms both with walk in closets and vaulted ceilings. Large bathroom with shower and walk-in tub. New Washer and Dryer located upstairs. Additional storage in hallway. Please contact property manager to schedule your tour today!

Tenant responsible for: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Electric and Gas Bills and any cable

No Pets allowed. $45. Per person over 18 living in the home. (Max 3 adults) Must have renters insurance. Security deposit of $3,000. due at the time approval has been met.

1st months rent of $3,395. and deposit for WSG due upon move in.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/seattle-wa?lid=12676527

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 Alonzo Ave NW have any available units?
6714 Alonzo Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6714 Alonzo Ave NW have?
Some of 6714 Alonzo Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6714 Alonzo Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
6714 Alonzo Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 Alonzo Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 6714 Alonzo Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6714 Alonzo Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 6714 Alonzo Ave NW offers parking.
Does 6714 Alonzo Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6714 Alonzo Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 Alonzo Ave NW have a pool?
Yes, 6714 Alonzo Ave NW has a pool.
Does 6714 Alonzo Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 6714 Alonzo Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 Alonzo Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6714 Alonzo Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Olivian
809 Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98101
Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N
Seattle, WA 98115
Charbern
1705 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Lock Vista
3025 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University