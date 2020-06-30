6714 Alonzo Ave NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Town-home in Ballard. New listing and under new management. This unit is a three story home that has been completely repainted inside, new carpet and flooring in 2 bathrooms. Very quiet area with lots of walk-ability. Less than 2 blocks from direct busline (D Line) into downtown and lots of great local coffee shops and restaurants including The Fat hen, Frankie & Jo''s, Tarasco, Portalis, Grumpy D''s and more! One car garages with storage. The entrance level has one bedroom with full bathroom and sliding door to the private patio. The main level has a open concept Kitchen, Living and Dining room. Off of the living rooms is a Balcony overlooking your patio. Built in bookcase with with gas fireplace. 1/2 bathroom off of the Kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and a gas Oven. Lots of light throughout with all the cupboard space you will need. Upstairs are two large bedrooms both with walk in closets and vaulted ceilings. Large bathroom with shower and walk-in tub. New Washer and Dryer located upstairs. Additional storage in hallway. Please contact property manager to schedule your tour today!



Tenant responsible for: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Electric and Gas Bills and any cable



No Pets allowed. $45. Per person over 18 living in the home. (Max 3 adults) Must have renters insurance. Security deposit of $3,000. due at the time approval has been met.



1st months rent of $3,395. and deposit for WSG due upon move in.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/seattle-wa?lid=12676527



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5225834)