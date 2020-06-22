All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6706 Corson Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6706 Corson Avenue South
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:40 AM

6706 Corson Avenue South

6706 Corson Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6706 Corson Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Take a look at the outside of this gorgeous custom townhome, and you’ll know immediately this is no ordinary property. Stone brick, corrugated steel, gleaming wood and clean lines hint at what awaits you inside. Step through the door and be welcomed into the ultimate in modern, stylish living.

The open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Soaring 16’ ceilings, huge warehouse-style windows, and judicious use of clerestory toppers provide abundant natural light and a fresh, airy openness. Sleek architectural design elements create a unique, ultra-modern stylish elegance.

The well-appointed, efficient Chef’s Kitchen provides an unmatched space for inspiring your inner chef while keeping you part of the action. With plenty of room for a crowd, you’re sure to create a wealth of new memories in this stellar gem!

As your day winds down, retire to your own private retreat! With large windows, high ceilings, and a fresh, airy ensuite bath, this is the ultimate space to refresh and rejuvenate. Endulge yourself in the gleaming spa-like bath. Tucked away from the street, you’re assured peaceful rest away from the urban rush.

A second entry-level bedroom and spacious full bath provide a private space for friends or family OR turn the bedroom into a fabulous at-home office with huge bright windows to inspire your creativity and production.

Located in the thriving Georgetown neighborhood. Once home to industry and innovation, this re-energized community offers exciting restaurants, shops, and a growing creative community. Easy access to freeways and Downtown Seattle for effortless commutes.

FEATURES:

• 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in 1,090 sq ft of ultra-modern living!
• Sleek, minimalist design
• Fresh, Open Concept Floor Plan – perfect for entertaining!
• Gleaming Polished Concrete floors throughout
• Huge warehouse-style and clerestory windows for abundant natural light
• Generous overhead lighting for year-round brightness
• Designer touches throughout
• Well-appointed, efficient Chef’s Kitchen w/ custom cabinetry
• Slab granite counters w/ stainless steel backsplash
• Stainless steel appliances including gas range
• Spacious Breakfast Bar
• Upper level Master Suite w/ plenty of closet space
• Full Master Ensuite Bath w/ vaulted ceiling, custom designer tile and vessel sink
• Entry level 2nd bedroom or fabulous office space
• Bright, spacious full bath on entry level
• Immaculately landscaped Fenced yard w/ front paved patio
• 1 car attached garage + extra off-street parking
• Efficient, gas-fired radiant wall heating

Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.
Terms Negotiable..

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,370, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 Corson Avenue South have any available units?
6706 Corson Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6706 Corson Avenue South have?
Some of 6706 Corson Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 Corson Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
6706 Corson Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 Corson Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6706 Corson Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 6706 Corson Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 6706 Corson Avenue South does offer parking.
Does 6706 Corson Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6706 Corson Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 Corson Avenue South have a pool?
No, 6706 Corson Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 6706 Corson Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 6706 Corson Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 Corson Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6706 Corson Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Alcyone
301 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Union View Apartments
1243 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Mera
630 Boren Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Cielo
800 Seneca St
Seattle, WA 98101
Sunset Electric Apartments
1111 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University