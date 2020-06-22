6706 Corson Avenue South

Amenities

Take a look at the outside of this gorgeous custom townhome, and you’ll know immediately this is no ordinary property. Stone brick, corrugated steel, gleaming wood and clean lines hint at what awaits you inside. Step through the door and be welcomed into the ultimate in modern, stylish living.



The open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Soaring 16’ ceilings, huge warehouse-style windows, and judicious use of clerestory toppers provide abundant natural light and a fresh, airy openness. Sleek architectural design elements create a unique, ultra-modern stylish elegance.



The well-appointed, efficient Chef’s Kitchen provides an unmatched space for inspiring your inner chef while keeping you part of the action. With plenty of room for a crowd, you’re sure to create a wealth of new memories in this stellar gem!



As your day winds down, retire to your own private retreat! With large windows, high ceilings, and a fresh, airy ensuite bath, this is the ultimate space to refresh and rejuvenate. Endulge yourself in the gleaming spa-like bath. Tucked away from the street, you’re assured peaceful rest away from the urban rush.



A second entry-level bedroom and spacious full bath provide a private space for friends or family OR turn the bedroom into a fabulous at-home office with huge bright windows to inspire your creativity and production.



Located in the thriving Georgetown neighborhood. Once home to industry and innovation, this re-energized community offers exciting restaurants, shops, and a growing creative community. Easy access to freeways and Downtown Seattle for effortless commutes.



FEATURES:



• 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in 1,090 sq ft of ultra-modern living!

• Sleek, minimalist design

• Fresh, Open Concept Floor Plan – perfect for entertaining!

• Gleaming Polished Concrete floors throughout

• Huge warehouse-style and clerestory windows for abundant natural light

• Generous overhead lighting for year-round brightness

• Designer touches throughout

• Well-appointed, efficient Chef’s Kitchen w/ custom cabinetry

• Slab granite counters w/ stainless steel backsplash

• Stainless steel appliances including gas range

• Spacious Breakfast Bar

• Upper level Master Suite w/ plenty of closet space

• Full Master Ensuite Bath w/ vaulted ceiling, custom designer tile and vessel sink

• Entry level 2nd bedroom or fabulous office space

• Bright, spacious full bath on entry level

• Immaculately landscaped Fenced yard w/ front paved patio

• 1 car attached garage + extra off-street parking

• Efficient, gas-fired radiant wall heating



Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Terms Negotiable..



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,370, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.