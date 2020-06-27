Amenities

670 NE 40th ST Available 09/08/19 MODERN, LIKE NEW 3 BED, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME W EASY COMMUTE BY UW! - ***$2795 per month rent, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1300 SF***

***Garage, Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen, Great Location***

***6 MONTH OR 1 YEAR LEASE; Pets accepted on a case by case basis***

***Available September 11th***



This home offers charming spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom living space in University District and just off the Burke Gilman Trail. You are close proximity to sports, entertainment, dining, and shopping. Location couldnt be better! You are stones throw from UW and downtown, as well as Wallingford neighborhood. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas, as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Kitchen, living, and dining room are connected creating one large room easy for entertaining and enjoying time with the family. The Gourmet kitchen offers SS Appliances, Cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, butcher-block island, and a gas range. There is a small deck off of the living room and fully fenced yard area which is perfect for the summer BBQ and pets. Wood flooring throughout the main living spaces and the bedroom have cozy carpet to keep you from stepping on to cold floors in the winter. Bathrooms are very nice with luxury finishes. The living room has a beautiful fireplace that provides a great focal point and the flat screen TV comes includes as a fixture for the rental. Attached 1 car garage with internal entrance to home.



Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Larger deposit would be required for each pet. Home location provides a quick commute to most of Seattle, Bellevue/Eastside. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy. Seattle area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:

-Green Lake Elementary School or John Stanford International Elementary

-Hamilton International Middle School

-Roosevelt High School



There are also many amazing parks, entertainment, and points of interest nearby:

-Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound and Green Lake access very close

-Green Lake, Warren G Magnuson Park, Woodland Park/Zoo, Ravenna Park, Gas Works, Matthews Park

-University Village, Northgate Mall, University District, Neptune Theatre

-Sand Point Country Club, Jackson Park Golf Course, Seattle Golf Club



This home has everything you could want and more! No work needs to be done! Email or call for more information and a tour. This immaculate home will go fast so email today!

*****************************************************************

-First month's rent $2795 and security deposit due upon move in.

-Security Deposit is $2795

-Utilities are not included.

-Apply at www.davispropertymanagement.com

*****************************************************************



