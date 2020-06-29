666 W Olympic PL

Amenities

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Prism 3D Video Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=P7peSA5JLJF



Sunset And Elliott Bay Views!!

Lower Queen Anne condo with gorgeous southwest-facing view over Elliott Bay. Half-block from bus stop, with 10-15-minute bus ride (or easy walk) to South Lake Union, Amazon Spheres, Expedia and downtown Seattle. Superbly maintained 12-unit building, directly across from lovely Kinnear Park and with friendly neighbors. One secure garage parking space and storage unit included. This beautiful 1050-sf second-floor unit has large, open living/dining space with floor-to-ceiling windows and loads of natural light and large deck. Second bedroom has built-in Murphy bed and office area. Bathroom has modern walk-in tiled shower. Large kitchen with modern appliances and lots of cabinet space. High-end washer/dryer in unit.



Short walk to Seattle Center and Space Needle, and easy access to light rail, monorail, SeaTac Airport via the new 99 tunnel, waterfront ferries and Pike Place Market. Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease, with option for month-to-month after first year and rental rate locked in for two years.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. One dog not more than 5 lbs. Non smoking property.



Credit Score: 700+

Co-signers accepted: No

Renters insurance required: Yes

Verified income ratio: 3x the monthly rent with 12+ month employment history



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.