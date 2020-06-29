All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 666 W Olympic PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
666 W Olympic PL
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:07 PM

666 W Olympic PL

666 West Olympic Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

666 West Olympic Place, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Prism 3D Video Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=P7peSA5JLJF

Sunset And Elliott Bay Views!!
Lower Queen Anne condo with gorgeous southwest-facing view over Elliott Bay. Half-block from bus stop, with 10-15-minute bus ride (or easy walk) to South Lake Union, Amazon Spheres, Expedia and downtown Seattle. Superbly maintained 12-unit building, directly across from lovely Kinnear Park and with friendly neighbors. One secure garage parking space and storage unit included. This beautiful 1050-sf second-floor unit has large, open living/dining space with floor-to-ceiling windows and loads of natural light and large deck. Second bedroom has built-in Murphy bed and office area. Bathroom has modern walk-in tiled shower. Large kitchen with modern appliances and lots of cabinet space. High-end washer/dryer in unit.

Short walk to Seattle Center and Space Needle, and easy access to light rail, monorail, SeaTac Airport via the new 99 tunnel, waterfront ferries and Pike Place Market. Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease, with option for month-to-month after first year and rental rate locked in for two years.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. One dog not more than 5 lbs. Non smoking property.

Credit Score: 700+
Co-signers accepted: No
Renters insurance required: Yes
Verified income ratio: 3x the monthly rent with 12+ month employment history

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 666 W Olympic PL have any available units?
666 W Olympic PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 666 W Olympic PL currently offering any rent specials?
666 W Olympic PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 666 W Olympic PL pet-friendly?
No, 666 W Olympic PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 666 W Olympic PL offer parking?
Yes, 666 W Olympic PL offers parking.
Does 666 W Olympic PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 666 W Olympic PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 666 W Olympic PL have a pool?
No, 666 W Olympic PL does not have a pool.
Does 666 W Olympic PL have accessible units?
No, 666 W Olympic PL does not have accessible units.
Does 666 W Olympic PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 666 W Olympic PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 666 W Olympic PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 666 W Olympic PL does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
Post Alley Court
1408 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
999 Hiawatha
999 Hiawatha Pl S
Seattle, WA 98144
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Mosaic on Greenwood
13543 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Axle
3230 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Leeward Apartments
1305 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University