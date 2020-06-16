Amenities

6546 24th Ave NW Available 07/10/20 Ballard Townhome - Available July 10th - Contemporary three-bedroom townhome for lease in fantastic Ballard location! Spacious and inviting, this home boasts an open floor plan, high end finishes, and a rooftop deck. Stainless appliances, quartz countertops, and a center island in the kitchen for additional seating options. Bamboo flooring and a fireplace for cozy days or nights. Two bedrooms and one full bath on the first level. Master suite on the upper level with walk-in closet. Laundry room on the upper level, as well. One covered off-street parking space. Cat or small dog (under 25 lbs) okay with an additional pet deposit. No smokers please. Super desirable Ballard location with great proximity to trendy neighborhood retail and restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, entertainment, bus lines, and Rapid Ride.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



For more information please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



