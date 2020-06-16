All apartments in Seattle
6546 24th Ave NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

6546 24th Ave NW

6546 24th Avenue Northwest · (206) 551-9589
Location

6546 24th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6546 24th Ave NW · Avail. Jul 10

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1923 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
6546 24th Ave NW Available 07/10/20 Ballard Townhome - Available July 10th - Contemporary three-bedroom townhome for lease in fantastic Ballard location! Spacious and inviting, this home boasts an open floor plan, high end finishes, and a rooftop deck. Stainless appliances, quartz countertops, and a center island in the kitchen for additional seating options. Bamboo flooring and a fireplace for cozy days or nights. Two bedrooms and one full bath on the first level. Master suite on the upper level with walk-in closet. Laundry room on the upper level, as well. One covered off-street parking space. Cat or small dog (under 25 lbs) okay with an additional pet deposit. No smokers please. Super desirable Ballard location with great proximity to trendy neighborhood retail and restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, entertainment, bus lines, and Rapid Ride.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

For more information please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #3bedroomsforlease #ballardrentals #seattlerentals

(RLNE2640098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 6546 24th Ave NW have any available units?
6546 24th Ave NW has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6546 24th Ave NW have?
Some of 6546 24th Ave NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6546 24th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
6546 24th Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6546 24th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6546 24th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 6546 24th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 6546 24th Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 6546 24th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6546 24th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6546 24th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 6546 24th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 6546 24th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 6546 24th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6546 24th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6546 24th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
