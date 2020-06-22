All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

6515 23rd Ave NW

6515 23rd Avenue Northwest · (206) 229-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6515 23rd Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6515 23rd Ave NW · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
VIRTUAL TOUR - One of a kind 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex in Ballard! - Virtual Tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/p83ElKzwm2a6Y7M0NBjJMeL1go9AqGbn

One of a kind 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex in Ballard! In the heart of Old Ballard with easy access to some of Seattle’s most popular dining, parks, and year-round farmer’s market. Great commuter access via city bus lines and biking trails.

This lower floor unit features 1000 sqft of finished living space, with additional basement storage and 1-car garage. With beautiful original fir millwork, box beam ceilings and large windows throughout this home gleams with natural light and old world charm. Both bedrooms, living room, formal dining room, kitchen and bathroom are located on the main floor. The unfinished basement includes a laundry room with full size washer/dryer, attached garage access, and plenty of storage space.

Amenities:
Private Covered Entrance
Off Street Parking (Single car garage for small vehicle)
Washer/Dryer in unit
Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent

Lease Terms:
Available 6/15/2020
12-month Lease
Security Deposit Equal to 1 month’s rent (less application fees)
No Smoking
No Pets

Please contact agent annemarie@northpacificproperties.com with inquiries, to schedule in-person tours and to obtain more information about the application process after viewing the virtual tour. Agent must be contacted via e-mail as part of application process.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 23rd Ave NW have any available units?
6515 23rd Ave NW has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 6515 23rd Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
6515 23rd Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 23rd Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 6515 23rd Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6515 23rd Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 6515 23rd Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 6515 23rd Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6515 23rd Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 23rd Ave NW have a pool?
No, 6515 23rd Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 6515 23rd Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 6515 23rd Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 23rd Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6515 23rd Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6515 23rd Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6515 23rd Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
