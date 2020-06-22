6515 23rd Ave NW

Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

VIRTUAL TOUR - One of a kind 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex in Ballard! - Virtual Tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/p83ElKzwm2a6Y7M0NBjJMeL1go9AqGbn



One of a kind 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex in Ballard! In the heart of Old Ballard with easy access to some of Seattle’s most popular dining, parks, and year-round farmer’s market. Great commuter access via city bus lines and biking trails.



This lower floor unit features 1000 sqft of finished living space, with additional basement storage and 1-car garage. With beautiful original fir millwork, box beam ceilings and large windows throughout this home gleams with natural light and old world charm. Both bedrooms, living room, formal dining room, kitchen and bathroom are located on the main floor. The unfinished basement includes a laundry room with full size washer/dryer, attached garage access, and plenty of storage space.



Amenities:

Private Covered Entrance

Off Street Parking (Single car garage for small vehicle)

Washer/Dryer in unit

Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent



Lease Terms:

Available 6/15/2020

12-month Lease

Security Deposit Equal to 1 month’s rent (less application fees)

No Smoking

No Pets



Please contact agent annemarie@northpacificproperties.com with inquiries, to schedule in-person tours and to obtain more information about the application process after viewing the virtual tour. Agent must be contacted via e-mail as part of application process.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845810)