Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW

6351 23rd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6351 23rd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious West Seattle house with large bonus room, 2 car garage and private backyard - Move in Special!!

We are offering a 6 month lease for $2,600/month!!

Come and rent this awesome spacious split level home in West Seattle! Upstairs has an open floor plan with stylish remodeled kitchen, living/dining room and outdoor deck. All three standard bedrooms are upstairs with 1.75 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a 3/4 bathroom with a shower. Downstairs has a large plus sized bonus room that can be used as a forth bedroom or alternate living room. There is a full bathroom on the bottom level as well. The home has a deep two car garage with plenty of room for storage. The washer and dryer are located in the garage as well. The backyard is private with tall trees. The backyard is not fenced.

Washer/dryer in unit
Tenant pays all utilities
No smoking
Dogs allowed
Cats no

Rent: $2,600 for 6 month lease.
Application fee: $43/applicant (Nonrefundable)
Security deposit: 1 month's rent minus application fees.

Additional Questions? Text Property Manager Randy (425)988-4425 or email randy@northpacificproperties.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5198517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW have any available units?
6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW have?
Some of 6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW offers parking.
Does 6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

