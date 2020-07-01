6351 23rd Ave SW 6351 23rd Ave SW

Amenities
Spacious West Seattle house with large bonus room, 2 car garage and private backyard - Move in Special!!
We are offering a 6 month lease for $2,600/month!!
Come and rent this awesome spacious split level home in West Seattle! Upstairs has an open floor plan with stylish remodeled kitchen, living/dining room and outdoor deck. All three standard bedrooms are upstairs with 1.75 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a 3/4 bathroom with a shower. Downstairs has a large plus sized bonus room that can be used as a forth bedroom or alternate living room. There is a full bathroom on the bottom level as well. The home has a deep two car garage with plenty of room for storage. The washer and dryer are located in the garage as well. The backyard is private with tall trees. The backyard is not fenced.
Washer/dryer in unit
Tenant pays all utilities
No smoking
Dogs allowed
Cats no
Rent: $2,600 for 6 month lease.
Application fee: $43/applicant (Nonrefundable)
Security deposit: 1 month's rent minus application fees.
Additional Questions? Text Property Manager Randy (425)988-4425 or email randy@northpacificproperties.com
(RLNE5198517)