Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

624 NW 73rd St

624 Northwest 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

624 Northwest 73rd Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Single Family Home in Whittier Heights - Lovely 3 story home In Whittier Heights. Great location between Ballard and Greenwood.
Home includes 2 bedrooms 1 bath on main floor and a large Master suite on the top floor with 2 closets. Second floor offers hardwood floors, electric fireplace in living room, large dining area, kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, powder room and 2 pantries.
Property is fully fenced and includes a courtyard, good sized garage, & additional parking off the alley.
1st, last, & security deposit required.

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/e3a832d0da
- Renter's legal liability insurance required as part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5265832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 NW 73rd St have any available units?
624 NW 73rd St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 NW 73rd St have?
Some of 624 NW 73rd St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 NW 73rd St currently offering any rent specials?
624 NW 73rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 NW 73rd St pet-friendly?
No, 624 NW 73rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 624 NW 73rd St offer parking?
Yes, 624 NW 73rd St offers parking.
Does 624 NW 73rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 NW 73rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 NW 73rd St have a pool?
No, 624 NW 73rd St does not have a pool.
Does 624 NW 73rd St have accessible units?
No, 624 NW 73rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 624 NW 73rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 NW 73rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

