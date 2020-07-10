624 NW 73rd St

Amenities
Single Family Home in Whittier Heights - Lovely 3 story home In Whittier Heights. Great location between Ballard and Greenwood.
Home includes 2 bedrooms 1 bath on main floor and a large Master suite on the top floor with 2 closets. Second floor offers hardwood floors, electric fireplace in living room, large dining area, kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, powder room and 2 pantries.
Property is fully fenced and includes a courtyard, good sized garage, & additional parking off the alley.
1st, last, & security deposit required.
- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/e3a832d0da
- Renter's legal liability insurance required as part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5265832)