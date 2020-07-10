624 NW 73rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Single Family Home in Whittier Heights - Lovely 3 story home In Whittier Heights. Great location between Ballard and Greenwood.

Home includes 2 bedrooms 1 bath on main floor and a large Master suite on the top floor with 2 closets. Second floor offers hardwood floors, electric fireplace in living room, large dining area, kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, powder room and 2 pantries.

Property is fully fenced and includes a courtyard, good sized garage, & additional parking off the alley.

1st, last, & security deposit required.



- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/e3a832d0da

- Renter's legal liability insurance required as part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Application fee $45 per adult.

- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



No Pets Allowed



