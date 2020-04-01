All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6123 47th Ave S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6123 47th Ave S.
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

6123 47th Ave S.

6123 47th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6123 47th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Hillman City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPROVED- 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Rainier Valley - Light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Rainier Beach. Downstairs has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Upstairs leads you to a spacious family room and dining room with balcony and gas fireplace. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and pantry. One bedroom upstairs and another full bath. Attached 1-car garage in back. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and bus lines.

Sorry no smoking or pets. 1st and deposit to move in.

Landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, criminal history, except for registry information as described in Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) subsections 14.09.025.A.3, -A.4, or -A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in SMC section 14.09.115."

Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton to schedule a showing. Kymberlee Bruton, Property Manager Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. Verdi Management LLC Office Direct Phone: 206-498-9980 kbruton@wpmsouth.com www.wpmsouth.com.

(RLNE3511521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6123 47th Ave S. have any available units?
6123 47th Ave S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6123 47th Ave S. have?
Some of 6123 47th Ave S.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6123 47th Ave S. currently offering any rent specials?
6123 47th Ave S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6123 47th Ave S. pet-friendly?
No, 6123 47th Ave S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6123 47th Ave S. offer parking?
Yes, 6123 47th Ave S. offers parking.
Does 6123 47th Ave S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6123 47th Ave S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6123 47th Ave S. have a pool?
No, 6123 47th Ave S. does not have a pool.
Does 6123 47th Ave S. have accessible units?
No, 6123 47th Ave S. does not have accessible units.
Does 6123 47th Ave S. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6123 47th Ave S. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Rivet Apartment Homes
1201 Mercer St
Seattle, WA 98109
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Gordon Apartments
527 1st Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University