Open House: Monday, 7/15 @ 5:30 pm.



Spacious Three Bedroom House Available in Northeast Seattle!



Features:

- 3 bed/1.5 bath home

- Kitchen includes dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range/oven, and garbage disposal

- Washer + Dryer in home

- Hardwood flooring

- Dual pane windows

- Wood burning fireplace

- Basement and attic

- Smoke-free

- Detached garage with electric car plug-in

- Active chicken coup in backyard (Maintenance is included: Coop bedding is replaced or covered every 2 weeks - Food and water are changed weekly, the chickens can also eat kitchen scraps - Eggs are collected 2-3 times a week).



This home is on a tree-lined residential street, near Ravenna Park, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Green Lake, and just over a mile to University of Washington and Seattle Children's Hospital, near Bryant Elementary School, Roosevelt High School, and more.



Electric service is included.

Resident is responsible for all other utilities.

Pets welcome w/ a $500 pet deposit and monthly pet rent.

Application fee: $49 pp



Property Address: 6025 26th Ave NE, Seattle, Washington 98115.



You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email at leasing@mynd.co.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)

- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged off balances.

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- We do not accept portable screening reports



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



