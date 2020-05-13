All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6020 5th Ave
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:38 AM

6020 5th Ave

6020 5th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6020 5th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
Roomy and bright! Brand new carpet and flooring make this home wonderfully livable.
Freshly remodeled, this incredible Greenlake residence is finally available for you and your family. Welcome home!

Complete with a newly built addition, this 2000 square foot, 4 beds, 2 full bath home offers attention to detail and amenities that exceed expectations.

New flooring and carpet throughout the home invites you to imagine the possibilities. Some of the old charm of the original leaded glass windows contrast beautifully with the new construction to lend incredible natural light in every corner.

The bonus room is wired and ready for high speed internet, your smart television and connected devices.

Each bathroom has crisp new tile, plumbing and windows.

The gourmet chef in you will swoon over the brand-new kitchen. With all new stainless-steel appliances, range hood and granite counter tops, the design details will get your creative juices flowing. Don't miss the electric convection oven and natural gas range. New cabinets offer generous storage for your flatware, cookware and crockery.

The brand-new top loading washer and dryer make laundry a pleasure.

The newly installed heat pump and air conditioning are exceptional additions to the creature comforts this home offers. The backup gas furnace stands ready for those cold snaps in the winter!

Look over the spacious backyard from the newly constructed deck. Outdoor entertaining, BBQ's and parties will be legendary.

Location, location, location! The quiet and tranquil neighborhood is only a short walk away from one of the most exciting and active areas in Seattle! Greenlake is home to some of the most active lifestyle destinations in the Northwest. Posh bars, restaurants and coffee shops nestle next door to Gregg's Greenlake Cycle and Super Jock and Jill running boutique.

This gorgeous home is ready for you to tour right now, so don't wait a second longer.

Call Billy at 206-427-5377 to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 5th Ave have any available units?
6020 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6020 5th Ave have?
Some of 6020 5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6020 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6020 5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6020 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 6020 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6020 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6020 5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 6020 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6020 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6020 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6020 5th Ave has units with dishwashers.

