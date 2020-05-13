6020 5th Ave

Amenities

Roomy and bright! Brand new carpet and flooring make this home wonderfully livable.

Freshly remodeled, this incredible Greenlake residence is finally available for you and your family. Welcome home!



Complete with a newly built addition, this 2000 square foot, 4 beds, 2 full bath home offers attention to detail and amenities that exceed expectations.



New flooring and carpet throughout the home invites you to imagine the possibilities. Some of the old charm of the original leaded glass windows contrast beautifully with the new construction to lend incredible natural light in every corner.



The bonus room is wired and ready for high speed internet, your smart television and connected devices.



Each bathroom has crisp new tile, plumbing and windows.



The gourmet chef in you will swoon over the brand-new kitchen. With all new stainless-steel appliances, range hood and granite counter tops, the design details will get your creative juices flowing. Don't miss the electric convection oven and natural gas range. New cabinets offer generous storage for your flatware, cookware and crockery.



The brand-new top loading washer and dryer make laundry a pleasure.



The newly installed heat pump and air conditioning are exceptional additions to the creature comforts this home offers. The backup gas furnace stands ready for those cold snaps in the winter!



Look over the spacious backyard from the newly constructed deck. Outdoor entertaining, BBQ's and parties will be legendary.



Location, location, location! The quiet and tranquil neighborhood is only a short walk away from one of the most exciting and active areas in Seattle! Greenlake is home to some of the most active lifestyle destinations in the Northwest. Posh bars, restaurants and coffee shops nestle next door to Gregg's Greenlake Cycle and Super Jock and Jill running boutique.



This gorgeous home is ready for you to tour right now, so don't wait a second longer.



