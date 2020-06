Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Water View 1930's Tudor on Corner Lot Touring Starts May 27th! - Water View Tudor sits proudly on a SW-corner lot in this quiet and coveted neighborhood with coved ceilings, arched doorways, and original fireplace in the formal living room.

Updated kitchen flowing through an arch opening into the formal dining and access to the bright and spacious enclosed backyard, with flower beds and raised deck platform for alfresco dining.



(RLNE4161363)