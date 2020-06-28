All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

5630 21st Ave SW

5630 21st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5630 21st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 bd/1ba w/bonus room... QUIET Oasis...LOOK!!! - Centrally located!!!! Close to I5, 509 and Hwy 99!!! Gracious home, warm and inviting, quiet and peaceful!

If you're looking for a quiet retreat that's close to downtown ...this home is a MUST SEE!!! You'll get more for your money with 1490 square feet...2 bedrooms and a bonus room can be yours for only $2000/month. Perfect for a roommate situation! HUGE living room!!! A gorgeous wood burning fireplace warms this large and cozy updated kitchen. There's a second wood burning fire place in the living room too. All appliances are electric and included: washer, dryer, stainless steel oven, stove & fridge. Lots and lots of storage! Off street parking included....2 cars can fit comfortably tandem style. Entire upper lever of the house will be yours and is completely separate and private from the bottom unit. CHECK OUT OUR VIDEO WALK THROUGH!!!

Deposit: $2100
Application fee: $45 / adult
*Shared utilities (water/sewer/garbage) with tenant who lives in the mother in law unit downstairs

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5091573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 21st Ave SW have any available units?
5630 21st Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5630 21st Ave SW have?
Some of 5630 21st Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 21st Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
5630 21st Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 21st Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 5630 21st Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5630 21st Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 5630 21st Ave SW offers parking.
Does 5630 21st Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5630 21st Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 21st Ave SW have a pool?
No, 5630 21st Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 5630 21st Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 5630 21st Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 21st Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5630 21st Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
