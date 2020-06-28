5630 21st Ave SW

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious 2 bd/1ba w/bonus room... QUIET Oasis...LOOK!!! - Centrally located!!!! Close to I5, 509 and Hwy 99!!! Gracious home, warm and inviting, quiet and peaceful!



If you're looking for a quiet retreat that's close to downtown ...this home is a MUST SEE!!! You'll get more for your money with 1490 square feet...2 bedrooms and a bonus room can be yours for only $2000/month. Perfect for a roommate situation! HUGE living room!!! A gorgeous wood burning fireplace warms this large and cozy updated kitchen. There's a second wood burning fire place in the living room too. All appliances are electric and included: washer, dryer, stainless steel oven, stove & fridge. Lots and lots of storage! Off street parking included....2 cars can fit comfortably tandem style. Entire upper lever of the house will be yours and is completely separate and private from the bottom unit. CHECK OUT OUR VIDEO WALK THROUGH!!!



Deposit: $2100

Application fee: $45 / adult

*Shared utilities (water/sewer/garbage) with tenant who lives in the mother in law unit downstairs



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5091573)