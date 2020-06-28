558 Highland Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Charming 2 bed 2 bath town house in excellent location and safe neighborhood. Modern kitchen includes refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. Pristine cherry hardwood floors, plus additional rooms such as a basement, bonus room, office/study room, lofted area and plenty storage space. Washer & dryer included for your convenience.



Parking: 1 car attached garage.

Pet Friendly!



Walk Score of 82



7 min drive to downtown Seattle



Rail Lines:

Stcr SLU (0.5 mi) , Link (1.3 mi)



Bus Lines:

4, 3, 82, 5, 26, 28, E line, C line (0.1 mi)



Coffee shops, Cinemas, Grocery stores, and cool lunch spots all within walking distance! Location ideal for city life.



Excellent Schools:

Hay Elementary (0.4 mi)

McClure Middle (0.9 mi)

Ballard High (3.5 mi)



Book a showing today!



(RLNE5103080)