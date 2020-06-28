558 Highland Dr

Amenities
Charming 2 bed 2 bath town house in excellent location and safe neighborhood. Modern kitchen includes refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. Pristine cherry hardwood floors, plus additional rooms such as a basement, bonus room, office/study room, lofted area and plenty storage space. Washer & dryer included for your convenience.
Parking: 1 car attached garage.
Pet Friendly!
Walk Score of 82
7 min drive to downtown Seattle
Rail Lines:
Stcr SLU (0.5 mi) , Link (1.3 mi)
Bus Lines:
4, 3, 82, 5, 26, 28, E line, C line (0.1 mi)
Coffee shops, Cinemas, Grocery stores, and cool lunch spots all within walking distance! Location ideal for city life.
Excellent Schools:
Hay Elementary (0.4 mi)
McClure Middle (0.9 mi)
Ballard High (3.5 mi)
