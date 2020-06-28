All apartments in Seattle
558 Highland Dr

558 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

558 Highland Drive, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Charming 2 bed 2 bath town house in excellent location and safe neighborhood. Modern kitchen includes refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. Pristine cherry hardwood floors, plus additional rooms such as a basement, bonus room, office/study room, lofted area and plenty storage space. Washer & dryer included for your convenience.

Parking: 1 car attached garage.
Pet Friendly!

Walk Score of 82

7 min drive to downtown Seattle

Rail Lines:
Stcr SLU (0.5 mi) , Link (1.3 mi)

Bus Lines:
4, 3, 82, 5, 26, 28, E line, C line (0.1 mi)

Coffee shops, Cinemas, Grocery stores, and cool lunch spots all within walking distance! Location ideal for city life.

Excellent Schools:
Hay Elementary (0.4 mi)
McClure Middle (0.9 mi)
Ballard High (3.5 mi)

Book a showing today!

(RLNE5103080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 Highland Dr have any available units?
558 Highland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 558 Highland Dr have?
Some of 558 Highland Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 Highland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
558 Highland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 Highland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 558 Highland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 558 Highland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 558 Highland Dr offers parking.
Does 558 Highland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 558 Highland Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 Highland Dr have a pool?
No, 558 Highland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 558 Highland Dr have accessible units?
No, 558 Highland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 558 Highland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 558 Highland Dr has units with dishwashers.
