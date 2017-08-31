All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

535 S Concord Street

535 South Concord Street · No Longer Available
Location

535 South Concord Street, Seattle, WA 98108
South Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
sauna
Seattle Mid-century Home - Location, Location, Location. A blast from the past, this spacious Seattle midcentury beauty offers exceptional indoor/outdoor entertaining throughout. A double door entry welcomes you to big formal living spaces, numerous skylights and comfort throughout including A/C. Offering 4 bedrooms and two bedrooms, youll love this unique floor plan. Youll have to see it to believe it,1,850 sq ft never seemed bigger.

This charmer comes with a light and bright kitchen, double oven, eat in counter and dining nook. Three stone fireplaces add to the cozy feel, with a HUGE family room for entertaining. A glass slider leads you to an expansive backyard, with a private covered patio and green house for tinkering. The yard is big and beautiful, fully fenced with an outside fireplace and includes full yard maintenance in the rent. What a bonus! The master bedroom comes with a sauna room, not operable but great for additional storage.

This house has been meticulously maintained, which includes: A new roof, upgraded electrical, brand new interior/exterior paint, new carpet and floors, with new exterior doors. The front door is a real show stopper, and adds great character. It has two furnaces which have been fully serviced along with the three fireplaces. Dont forget the A/C which is hard to find in most houses, and worth repeating.

Located a block from Concord Elementary School, this house feeds to Denny Middle School and Sealth High School. It offers easy access to freeways both north and south, but is especially convenient for downtown commuters looking for a neighborhood feel.

Dont let this unique rambler pass you by, and make it your home.

No smoking/vaping allowed. Small pet, dog only, on a case by case basis with an additional deposit.

Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view. Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.

Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

Click or copy/paste for a 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fJh2kDe1Md2&guides=0&play=1&lp=1&ts=2&qs=1

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5582908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 S Concord Street have any available units?
535 S Concord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 S Concord Street have?
Some of 535 S Concord Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 S Concord Street currently offering any rent specials?
535 S Concord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 S Concord Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 S Concord Street is pet friendly.
Does 535 S Concord Street offer parking?
No, 535 S Concord Street does not offer parking.
Does 535 S Concord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 S Concord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 S Concord Street have a pool?
No, 535 S Concord Street does not have a pool.
Does 535 S Concord Street have accessible units?
No, 535 S Concord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 535 S Concord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 S Concord Street does not have units with dishwashers.

