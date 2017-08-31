535 S Concord Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace sauna

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly sauna

Seattle Mid-century Home - Location, Location, Location. A blast from the past, this spacious Seattle midcentury beauty offers exceptional indoor/outdoor entertaining throughout. A double door entry welcomes you to big formal living spaces, numerous skylights and comfort throughout including A/C. Offering 4 bedrooms and two bedrooms, youll love this unique floor plan. Youll have to see it to believe it,1,850 sq ft never seemed bigger.



This charmer comes with a light and bright kitchen, double oven, eat in counter and dining nook. Three stone fireplaces add to the cozy feel, with a HUGE family room for entertaining. A glass slider leads you to an expansive backyard, with a private covered patio and green house for tinkering. The yard is big and beautiful, fully fenced with an outside fireplace and includes full yard maintenance in the rent. What a bonus! The master bedroom comes with a sauna room, not operable but great for additional storage.



This house has been meticulously maintained, which includes: A new roof, upgraded electrical, brand new interior/exterior paint, new carpet and floors, with new exterior doors. The front door is a real show stopper, and adds great character. It has two furnaces which have been fully serviced along with the three fireplaces. Dont forget the A/C which is hard to find in most houses, and worth repeating.



Located a block from Concord Elementary School, this house feeds to Denny Middle School and Sealth High School. It offers easy access to freeways both north and south, but is especially convenient for downtown commuters looking for a neighborhood feel.



Dont let this unique rambler pass you by, and make it your home.



No smoking/vaping allowed. Small pet, dog only, on a case by case basis with an additional deposit.



Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view. Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.



Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.



Click or copy/paste for a 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fJh2kDe1Md2&guides=0&play=1&lp=1&ts=2&qs=1



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5582908)