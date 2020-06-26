Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5343-16th-ave-s?p=Company



Fantastic townhouse in one of Seattle's sought-after neighborhoods. This 3 bedroom 3.5 baths is a great blend of modern conveniences and traditional style. Tons of natural light flood the living space, while beautiful hardwood floors and high end appliances accentuate the living room and kitchen. A cozy gas fireplace, high ceilings, and energy efficient systems are just a few more features this house has to offer. A nice fenced in yard, patio, 1-car garage, and easy access to Seattle make this wonderful town home a must see!



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet under 25 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.