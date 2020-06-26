All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 27 2019 at 1:47 AM

5343 16th Ave S

5343 16th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5343 16th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108
Mid-Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5343-16th-ave-s?p=Company

Fantastic townhouse in one of Seattle's sought-after neighborhoods. This 3 bedroom 3.5 baths is a great blend of modern conveniences and traditional style. Tons of natural light flood the living space, while beautiful hardwood floors and high end appliances accentuate the living room and kitchen. A cozy gas fireplace, high ceilings, and energy efficient systems are just a few more features this house has to offer. A nice fenced in yard, patio, 1-car garage, and easy access to Seattle make this wonderful town home a must see!

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet under 25 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5343 16th Ave S have any available units?
5343 16th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5343 16th Ave S have?
Some of 5343 16th Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5343 16th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5343 16th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5343 16th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5343 16th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5343 16th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5343 16th Ave S offers parking.
Does 5343 16th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5343 16th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5343 16th Ave S have a pool?
No, 5343 16th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5343 16th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5343 16th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5343 16th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5343 16th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
