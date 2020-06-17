All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 532 Belmont Avenue East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
532 Belmont Avenue East
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

532 Belmont Avenue East

532 Belmont Avenue East · (206) 229-0497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

532 Belmont Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
The Windsor Arms Apartments were built in 1925. This classic all brick building offer 21 studio and one bedroom apartments on 3 floors. There are storage and laundry facilities on the premises. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, sleeping area (for studios), and blinds. This excellent Capitol Hill location offers walking access to public transit, grocery stores and restaurants. No smoking or pets please. Manager lives on site. Classic Brick! STUDIO $1295 ($1245 plus $50 utility for w/s/g), Hardwood floors! lots of light! walk to restaurants, shops, and movie theaters on Broadway! Near Cornish, Seattle Central Community College, Seattle University, Swedish, the Polyclinic, bus line, No pets, No smoking, 532 Belmont Ave E **CALL 206-229-0497 Ask about our incentive! Open house this Saturday the 13th and Sunday the 14th from noon until 4pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Belmont Avenue East have any available units?
532 Belmont Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 Belmont Avenue East have?
Some of 532 Belmont Avenue East's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 Belmont Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
532 Belmont Avenue East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Belmont Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 Belmont Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 532 Belmont Avenue East offer parking?
No, 532 Belmont Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 532 Belmont Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 Belmont Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Belmont Avenue East have a pool?
No, 532 Belmont Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 532 Belmont Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 532 Belmont Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Belmont Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 Belmont Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 532 Belmont Avenue East?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walton Lofts
75 Vine St
Seattle, WA 98121
1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
AMLI South Lake Union
1260 Republican St
Seattle, WA 98109
Post Alley Court
1408 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Clarendon
105 Warren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Rollin Street Flats
120 Westlake Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Eden Hill
11 W Crockett St
Seattle, WA 98119
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity