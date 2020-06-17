532 Belmont Avenue East

Amenities

The Windsor Arms Apartments were built in 1925. This classic all brick building offer 21 studio and one bedroom apartments on 3 floors. There are storage and laundry facilities on the premises. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, sleeping area (for studios), and blinds. This excellent Capitol Hill location offers walking access to public transit, grocery stores and restaurants. No smoking or pets please. Manager lives on site. Classic Brick! STUDIO $1295 ($1245 plus $50 utility for w/s/g), Hardwood floors! lots of light! walk to restaurants, shops, and movie theaters on Broadway! Near Cornish, Seattle Central Community College, Seattle University, Swedish, the Polyclinic, bus line, No pets, No smoking, 532 Belmont Ave E **CALL 206-229-0497 Ask about our incentive! Open house this Saturday the 13th and Sunday the 14th from noon until 4pm