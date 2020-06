Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Fully renovated in&out 1bed 1bath - Unique, Luxury apartment in Beacon Hill neighborhood.



**GREAT LOCATION** Walking distance from Light Rail station, and minutes from Downtown Seattle.



Free WIFI and TV channels available!

$200/a month for W/S/G and electricity.

A/C available in unit!!!

Brand New stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit. Off street parking available!

Cat and small dogs are welcome with additional fee.



$35 application fees.