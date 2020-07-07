Amenities

Schedule your showing using this link:https://showmojo.com/l/ca270de0a6/5308-martin-luther-king-jr-way-s-unit-101-seattle-wa-98118 This unique and very spacious urban studio features tall ceilings, energy efficient heat pump, AIR CONDITIONING, new kitchen, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, polished concrete floors. 5 minute walk from downtown Columbia City and Alaska St Light Rail Station, easy access to Downtown Seattle, Capitol Hill, and SeaTac Airport, and UW; along with the restaurants, nightlife of one of Seattle's most desirable neighborhoods. $1275 refundable security deposit. $318.75 non-refundable pet deposit. $25 pet rent for 1 pet. 600 credit score required. Verifiable current household income of at least 3X monthly rent required. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors may result in denial. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.