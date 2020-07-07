All apartments in Seattle
5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S

5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way South · No Longer Available
Location

5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way South, Seattle, WA 98118
Hillman City

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Schedule your showing using this link:https://showmojo.com/l/ca270de0a6/5308-martin-luther-king-jr-way-s-unit-101-seattle-wa-98118 This unique and very spacious urban studio features tall ceilings, energy efficient heat pump, AIR CONDITIONING, new kitchen, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, polished concrete floors. 5 minute walk from downtown Columbia City and Alaska St Light Rail Station, easy access to Downtown Seattle, Capitol Hill, and SeaTac Airport, and UW; along with the restaurants, nightlife of one of Seattle's most desirable neighborhoods. $1275 refundable security deposit. $318.75 non-refundable pet deposit. $25 pet rent for 1 pet. 600 credit score required. Verifiable current household income of at least 3X monthly rent required. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors may result in denial. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S have any available units?
5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S have?
Some of 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S is pet friendly.
Does 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S offer parking?
No, 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S does not offer parking.
Does 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S have a pool?
Yes, 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S has a pool.
Does 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S have accessible units?
No, 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 Martin Luther King Jr Way S does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

