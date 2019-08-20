526 1st Ave S

Amenities

The Florentine is located in the heart of Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square neighborhood, surrounded by art galleries, phenomenal restaurants, cafes, boutiques, and steps from the stadiums, parks, lite rail, ferry terminal and waterfront. The Florentine was originally built in 1909, and was converted from a warehouse to condominiums in 1991. The building offers very unique, flexible-use living spaces with enclosed terraces, wood burning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and city/sound views. It also offers residents the convenience of an on-site property manager, secure garage parking and additional storage. A blank canvas awaits! This massive open floorplan offers soaring ceilings throughout with an art enthusiast’s gallery wall that leads to a spacious and inviting living room and entertainment space; open, fully equipped all-white kitchen with stainless steel appliances; and wall-to-wall windows with access to a large, tree-level urban balcony. West facing with lots of natural light! Home features two large bedrooms spacious enough to accommodate full sized furniture plus closets with built-ins and lots of storage. New wood floors throughout, 10’ high ceilings, and real wood burning fireplace. 1 Storage & 2 Parking, water, sewer, garbage included with the monthly rental amount. To schedule a showing, please contact Jenni with Seattle Rental Group 206-384-9448