Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:36 PM

526 1st Ave S

526 1st Avenue South · (206) 384-9448
Location

526 1st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98104
Pioneer Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

The Florentine is located in the heart of Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square neighborhood, surrounded by art galleries, phenomenal restaurants, cafes, boutiques, and steps from the stadiums, parks, lite rail, ferry terminal and waterfront. The Florentine was originally built in 1909, and was converted from a warehouse to condominiums in 1991. The building offers very unique, flexible-use living spaces with enclosed terraces, wood burning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and city/sound views. It also offers residents the convenience of an on-site property manager, secure garage parking and additional storage. A blank canvas awaits! This massive open floorplan offers soaring ceilings throughout with an art enthusiast’s gallery wall that leads to a spacious and inviting living room and entertainment space; open, fully equipped all-white kitchen with stainless steel appliances; and wall-to-wall windows with access to a large, tree-level urban balcony. West facing with lots of natural light! Home features two large bedrooms spacious enough to accommodate full sized furniture plus closets with built-ins and lots of storage. New wood floors throughout, 10’ high ceilings, and real wood burning fireplace. 1 Storage & 2 Parking, water, sewer, garbage included with the monthly rental amount. To schedule a showing, please contact Jenni with Seattle Rental Group 206-384-9448

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 1st Ave S have any available units?
526 1st Ave S has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 1st Ave S have?
Some of 526 1st Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 1st Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
526 1st Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 1st Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 526 1st Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 526 1st Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 526 1st Ave S does offer parking.
Does 526 1st Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 1st Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 1st Ave S have a pool?
No, 526 1st Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 526 1st Ave S have accessible units?
No, 526 1st Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 526 1st Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 1st Ave S has units with dishwashers.
