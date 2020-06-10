All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5220 A Puget Blvd SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5220 A Puget Blvd SW
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:59 PM

5220 A Puget Blvd SW

5220 Puget Blvd SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5220 Puget Blvd SW, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Modern West Seattle Townhome! - Available NOW! This 3-bedroom townhome is just minutes from downtown Seattle and includes an attached garage and small private patio area. The upper level includes two nice sized bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and one full bathroom. The lower floor has an additional bedroom and ensuite bathroom.

The main floor has an open concept living area, kitchen and half bathroom. The kitchen boasts a gas range, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The living room is warm and inviting with bamboo wood floors, gas fireplace, and private deck.

You can't beat this location with super quick access to downtown Seattle by car or bus. Highly rated local schools include Fairmount Park Elementary, Madison Middle School and West Seattle High School.

Move-in costs include:
$2,500 First month's rent
$2,500 Refundable Security Deposit (less application fees)

Up to two pets allowed with pet reference and $400/pet refundable pet deposit.
Tenant responsible for all utilities.

To schedule a viewing or if you have questions, please contact Sarah by email at sarahspring@northpacificproperties.com.

(RLNE4214781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 A Puget Blvd SW have any available units?
5220 A Puget Blvd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5220 A Puget Blvd SW have?
Some of 5220 A Puget Blvd SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 A Puget Blvd SW currently offering any rent specials?
5220 A Puget Blvd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 A Puget Blvd SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5220 A Puget Blvd SW is pet friendly.
Does 5220 A Puget Blvd SW offer parking?
Yes, 5220 A Puget Blvd SW offers parking.
Does 5220 A Puget Blvd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5220 A Puget Blvd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 A Puget Blvd SW have a pool?
No, 5220 A Puget Blvd SW does not have a pool.
Does 5220 A Puget Blvd SW have accessible units?
No, 5220 A Puget Blvd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 A Puget Blvd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5220 A Puget Blvd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glen Arms
512 Boylston Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University