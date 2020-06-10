5220 A Puget Blvd SW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Modern West Seattle Townhome! - Available NOW! This 3-bedroom townhome is just minutes from downtown Seattle and includes an attached garage and small private patio area. The upper level includes two nice sized bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and one full bathroom. The lower floor has an additional bedroom and ensuite bathroom.



The main floor has an open concept living area, kitchen and half bathroom. The kitchen boasts a gas range, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The living room is warm and inviting with bamboo wood floors, gas fireplace, and private deck.



You can't beat this location with super quick access to downtown Seattle by car or bus. Highly rated local schools include Fairmount Park Elementary, Madison Middle School and West Seattle High School.



Move-in costs include:

$2,500 First month's rent

$2,500 Refundable Security Deposit (less application fees)



Up to two pets allowed with pet reference and $400/pet refundable pet deposit.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.



To schedule a viewing or if you have questions, please contact Sarah by email at sarahspring@northpacificproperties.com.



(RLNE4214781)