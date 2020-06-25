Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dreamy 1914 Home w/ a Pop of Color - 5204 42nd Ave. S.

This private beauty is located in the heart of Columbia City, close to great restaurants, retail, parks and a wonderful fenced yard w/mature landscaping. Lovely patio and planter beds for urban gardeners. Hardwood floors, abundant natural light & pure charm envelope interior. Complete w/amazing Steak 'n Shake kitchen w/checkered floors! 2 large bedrooms, one bath, and colorful interior make this the perfect original Seattle home. Gas heat, plenty of parking, and tons of storage space w/Washer/Dryer.

$2450 per month w/a $2450 security deposit, pets are negotiable w/extra pet deposit and $50 pet rent per month. Utilities are covered by tenant.



