Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

5204 42nd Ave. S.

5204 42nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5204 42nd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Hillman City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dreamy 1914 Home w/ a Pop of Color - 5204 42nd Ave. S.
This private beauty is located in the heart of Columbia City, close to great restaurants, retail, parks and a wonderful fenced yard w/mature landscaping. Lovely patio and planter beds for urban gardeners. Hardwood floors, abundant natural light & pure charm envelope interior. Complete w/amazing Steak 'n Shake kitchen w/checkered floors! 2 large bedrooms, one bath, and colorful interior make this the perfect original Seattle home. Gas heat, plenty of parking, and tons of storage space w/Washer/Dryer.
$2450 per month w/a $2450 security deposit, pets are negotiable w/extra pet deposit and $50 pet rent per month. Utilities are covered by tenant.

(RLNE4848292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 42nd Ave. S. have any available units?
5204 42nd Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5204 42nd Ave. S. have?
Some of 5204 42nd Ave. S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5204 42nd Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
5204 42nd Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 42nd Ave. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5204 42nd Ave. S. is pet friendly.
Does 5204 42nd Ave. S. offer parking?
Yes, 5204 42nd Ave. S. offers parking.
Does 5204 42nd Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5204 42nd Ave. S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 42nd Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 5204 42nd Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 5204 42nd Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 5204 42nd Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 42nd Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5204 42nd Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
