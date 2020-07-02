519 W Roy Street #201

Amenities
Queen Anne Art Deco Delight - Located in the historic Seaview building, this condo is full of vintage charm and urban appeal. This spacious condo offers flexible living space, queen size sleeping room, with a 7 x 9 walk in closet that could be used as a den.
The dining room and kitchen has the original leaded glass cabinets with mahogany doors and trim that help create a cozy dining experience. Dont forget the French doors to the rooms, coved ceilings and hardwood floors for additional charm.
Click or Copy & Paste Link in Browser for 3D Video:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=z41Sc53b2EM&guides=0&play=1&ts=1&lp=1
There is bike parking and storage in the garage, with easy access to card operated laundry facilities. There is also a small workout room attached. The building is located on a dead-end street with an entrance to Kinnear Park. You are walking distance to Rapid Ride and all great Queen Anne restaurants and groceries.
Water/Sewer/Garbage is included in the rent. Be a part of the Queen Anne neighborhood, and enjoy living in a premier downtown location. This charmer wont last long!
Terms: First month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing.
No smoking/vaping. This is a dog friendly building, so a small pet is allowed with additional deposit. Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view. Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.
Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.
(RLNE4498116)