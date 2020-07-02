All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

519 W Roy Street #201

519 West Roy Street · No Longer Available
Location

519 West Roy Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Queen Anne Art Deco Delight - Located in the historic Seaview building, this condo is full of vintage charm and urban appeal. This spacious condo offers flexible living space, queen size sleeping room, with a 7 x 9 walk in closet that could be used as a den.

The dining room and kitchen has the original leaded glass cabinets with mahogany doors and trim that help create a cozy dining experience. Dont forget the French doors to the rooms, coved ceilings and hardwood floors for additional charm.

Click or Copy & Paste Link in Browser for 3D Video:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=z41Sc53b2EM&guides=0&play=1&ts=1&lp=1

There is bike parking and storage in the garage, with easy access to card operated laundry facilities. There is also a small workout room attached. The building is located on a dead-end street with an entrance to Kinnear Park. You are walking distance to Rapid Ride and all great Queen Anne restaurants and groceries.

Water/Sewer/Garbage is included in the rent. Be a part of the Queen Anne neighborhood, and enjoy living in a premier downtown location. This charmer wont last long!

Terms: First month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing.

No smoking/vaping. This is a dog friendly building, so a small pet is allowed with additional deposit. Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view. Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.

Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

(RLNE4498116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 W Roy Street #201 have any available units?
519 W Roy Street #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 W Roy Street #201 have?
Some of 519 W Roy Street #201's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 W Roy Street #201 currently offering any rent specials?
519 W Roy Street #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 W Roy Street #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 W Roy Street #201 is pet friendly.
Does 519 W Roy Street #201 offer parking?
Yes, 519 W Roy Street #201 offers parking.
Does 519 W Roy Street #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 W Roy Street #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 W Roy Street #201 have a pool?
No, 519 W Roy Street #201 does not have a pool.
Does 519 W Roy Street #201 have accessible units?
No, 519 W Roy Street #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 519 W Roy Street #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 W Roy Street #201 does not have units with dishwashers.

