All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit

515 South Donovan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

515 South Donovan Street, Seattle, WA 98108
South Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 bed, 1.5 bath - This duplex is a MUST SEE! Recently renovated this 3 bed, 1.5 bath with bonus area upstairs does not disappoint. Wooden floors! Separate mother-in-law unit below to be rented out as well. Utilities are all inclusive at $150.00 / month for water, sewer, garbage, gas and electric. (Any overages are paid by the tenant). Don't delay...make your appointment to tour this beautiful home today!!!

Deposit: $2395.00
Application fee: $45.00 / adult over 18

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit have any available units?
515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit currently offering any rent specials?
515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit pet-friendly?
No, 515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit offer parking?
No, 515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit does not offer parking.
Does 515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit have a pool?
No, 515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit does not have a pool.
Does 515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit have accessible units?
No, 515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 S Donovan St - Upper Unit does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Seventh and James
600 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
700 Broadway Apartments
700 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University