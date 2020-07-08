All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5134 S Fountain St Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5134 S Fountain St Unit A
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

5134 S Fountain St Unit A

5134 South Fountain Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5134 South Fountain Street, Seattle, WA 98178
Rainier View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This impressive duplex home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms is ideally located on top of a hill along a quiet dead-end street on the family-oriented Rainier View neighborhood in Seattle.

The elegant and airy interior features polished hardwood and tile floor, large windows, sliding glass doors, and a stunning fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, granite countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, freezer, microwave, oven/range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with electric, and baseboard heating. The exterior has a patio and a huge deck with an amazing view of the surrounding greenery - cool spots for outdoor dining and/or entertaining guests. The property is conveniently near to and from parks, a beach, and a community center.

The tenant pays for electricity, water, sewage, and trash.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
For parking, 2 uncovered spots are available.

Pets are allowed (negotiable). We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Nearby parks: Duwamish Park, Codiga Park, Lakeridge Park, and Lakeridge Playground.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

(RLNE5580936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5134 S Fountain St Unit A have any available units?
5134 S Fountain St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5134 S Fountain St Unit A have?
Some of 5134 S Fountain St Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5134 S Fountain St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
5134 S Fountain St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5134 S Fountain St Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 5134 S Fountain St Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 5134 S Fountain St Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 5134 S Fountain St Unit A offers parking.
Does 5134 S Fountain St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5134 S Fountain St Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5134 S Fountain St Unit A have a pool?
No, 5134 S Fountain St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 5134 S Fountain St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 5134 S Fountain St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 5134 S Fountain St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5134 S Fountain St Unit A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street
Seattle, WA 98125
Parkridge Apartments
1210 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Villa Appia
12300 31st Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98125
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University