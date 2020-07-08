5134 S Fountain St Unit A

Amenities

This impressive duplex home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms is ideally located on top of a hill along a quiet dead-end street on the family-oriented Rainier View neighborhood in Seattle.



The elegant and airy interior features polished hardwood and tile floor, large windows, sliding glass doors, and a stunning fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, granite countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, freezer, microwave, oven/range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with electric, and baseboard heating. The exterior has a patio and a huge deck with an amazing view of the surrounding greenery - cool spots for outdoor dining and/or entertaining guests. The property is conveniently near to and from parks, a beach, and a community center.



The tenant pays for electricity, water, sewage, and trash.



Additional Details:

For parking, 2 uncovered spots are available.



Pets are allowed (negotiable). We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Nearby parks: Duwamish Park, Codiga Park, Lakeridge Park, and Lakeridge Playground.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



