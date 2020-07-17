Amenities

garage recently renovated gym fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking garage

506 E Howell St #E413 Available 08/05/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Capitol Hill - Located in the heart of Capitol Hill. This corner unit is close to everything Seattle has to offer. Immaculate 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo updated with designer paint, gas fireplace, and spacious master. Kitchen has lots of counterspace. One car secure garage. Beautiful courtyard and fitness center.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40/adult application fee. $250 nonrefundable Move-In fee. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage, tenant responsible for electricity. No smoking, no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2459097)