Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

506 E Howell St #E413

506 E Howell St · (425) 369-4955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

506 E Howell St, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 506 E Howell St #E413 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 533 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
506 E Howell St #E413 Available 08/05/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Capitol Hill - Located in the heart of Capitol Hill. This corner unit is close to everything Seattle has to offer. Immaculate 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo updated with designer paint, gas fireplace, and spacious master. Kitchen has lots of counterspace. One car secure garage. Beautiful courtyard and fitness center.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40/adult application fee. $250 nonrefundable Move-In fee. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage, tenant responsible for electricity. No smoking, no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2459097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 E Howell St #E413 have any available units?
506 E Howell St #E413 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 E Howell St #E413 have?
Some of 506 E Howell St #E413's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 E Howell St #E413 currently offering any rent specials?
506 E Howell St #E413 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 E Howell St #E413 pet-friendly?
No, 506 E Howell St #E413 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 506 E Howell St #E413 offer parking?
Yes, 506 E Howell St #E413 offers parking.
Does 506 E Howell St #E413 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 E Howell St #E413 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 E Howell St #E413 have a pool?
No, 506 E Howell St #E413 does not have a pool.
Does 506 E Howell St #E413 have accessible units?
No, 506 E Howell St #E413 does not have accessible units.
Does 506 E Howell St #E413 have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 E Howell St #E413 does not have units with dishwashers.
