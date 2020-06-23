505 W Roy St, #402

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bed 2 Bath Queen Anne Condo W/ Beautiful View - This 2 Bed 2 Bath, Top Floor Corner Unit is Available September 9th! This 1137 Sq Ft. unit has a newly renovated kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout, plenty of windows to allow for natural light, and a private deck with a beautiful view of the Space Needle to Puget Sound! This incredible unit also has a gas fireplace, attractive light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and one garage parking space. Situated in a great location within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and near Centennial & Kinnear park. Water, sewer, and garbage are included with rent, tenant only pays for electricity. No pets and no smoking. Renters insurance required.



Please call Quorum Real Estate at 206.283.6000 or email erodriguez@quorumrealestate.com if interested!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5126852)