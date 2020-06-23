All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

505 W Roy St, #402

505 West Roy Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 West Roy Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bed 2 Bath Queen Anne Condo W/ Beautiful View - This 2 Bed 2 Bath, Top Floor Corner Unit is Available September 9th! This 1137 Sq Ft. unit has a newly renovated kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout, plenty of windows to allow for natural light, and a private deck with a beautiful view of the Space Needle to Puget Sound! This incredible unit also has a gas fireplace, attractive light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and one garage parking space. Situated in a great location within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and near Centennial & Kinnear park. Water, sewer, and garbage are included with rent, tenant only pays for electricity. No pets and no smoking. Renters insurance required.

Please call Quorum Real Estate at 206.283.6000 or email erodriguez@quorumrealestate.com if interested!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5126852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 W Roy St, #402 have any available units?
505 W Roy St, #402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 W Roy St, #402 have?
Some of 505 W Roy St, #402's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 W Roy St, #402 currently offering any rent specials?
505 W Roy St, #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 W Roy St, #402 pet-friendly?
No, 505 W Roy St, #402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 505 W Roy St, #402 offer parking?
Yes, 505 W Roy St, #402 offers parking.
Does 505 W Roy St, #402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 W Roy St, #402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 W Roy St, #402 have a pool?
No, 505 W Roy St, #402 does not have a pool.
Does 505 W Roy St, #402 have accessible units?
No, 505 W Roy St, #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 505 W Roy St, #402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 W Roy St, #402 does not have units with dishwashers.
