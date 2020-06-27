All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 504 N 76th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
504 N 76th St
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

504 N 76th St

504 North 76th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

504 North 76th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
504 N 76th St Available 09/01/19 Charming Home Near Greenlake - Welcome home! This 1905 home is charming in its details with curved archways, detailed windows, pine wood paneling in the kitchen and newly refinished hardwood floors. This two bedroom, one bathroom home is on a corner lot with a private fully fenced back yard. Enjoy the convenience to Greenlake and the Phinney Ridge neighborhood. Large unfinished basement with a work bench, storage and an area that is carpeted and used as a bonus room. Hurry because this adorable home overflowing with vintage charm will not last long!

View this home at: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at:
www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

Greenwood Elementary
Whitman Middle School
Roosevelt High School

-12 month minimum lease required.
Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is
required. This can be paid in 6 monthly payments
All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
-Landscaping and yard maintenance will be provided by the owner.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have
toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple
Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-Cat allowed, monthly pet rent will apply. Pet will need to be registered at https://www.petscreening.com/referral/S5W21EWGAlgn
~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3935381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 N 76th St have any available units?
504 N 76th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 504 N 76th St currently offering any rent specials?
504 N 76th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 N 76th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 N 76th St is pet friendly.
Does 504 N 76th St offer parking?
No, 504 N 76th St does not offer parking.
Does 504 N 76th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 N 76th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 N 76th St have a pool?
No, 504 N 76th St does not have a pool.
Does 504 N 76th St have accessible units?
No, 504 N 76th St does not have accessible units.
Does 504 N 76th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 N 76th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 N 76th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 N 76th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union 18
1140 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW
Seattle, WA 98117
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Axis
123 2nd Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Charlesgate
2230 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University