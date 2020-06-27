Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

504 N 76th St Available 09/01/19 Charming Home Near Greenlake - Welcome home! This 1905 home is charming in its details with curved archways, detailed windows, pine wood paneling in the kitchen and newly refinished hardwood floors. This two bedroom, one bathroom home is on a corner lot with a private fully fenced back yard. Enjoy the convenience to Greenlake and the Phinney Ridge neighborhood. Large unfinished basement with a work bench, storage and an area that is carpeted and used as a bonus room. Hurry because this adorable home overflowing with vintage charm will not last long!



Greenwood Elementary

Whitman Middle School

Roosevelt High School



-12 month minimum lease required.

Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is

required. This can be paid in 6 monthly payments

All utilities are tenants responsibilities.

-Landscaping and yard maintenance will be provided by the owner.

-Cat allowed, monthly pet rent will apply. Pet will need to be registered at https://www.petscreening.com/referral/S5W21EWGAlgn

No Dogs Allowed



