5018 24th PL South

Amenities
Newly renovated house (3Bed/1.75Bath) with fully upgraded kitchen for rent in Great Location - Just remodeled upper unit of a house (Approx. 1750 Sqft living space) with new floor, granite counters and fully upgraded kitchen and bathroom.
Main features are:
- fully upgraded kitchen with breakfast nook with granite counter, stainless steel appliances, and tiles
- Dining Room (~13'x11') and living room (~19'x14') with fireplace
- fully upgraded bathroom with granite counter and tiles
- master bedroom (~14'x13') with 2 closets
- 2 bedrooms (~11'x10') with ceiling fans
- washer/dryer in unit
- Back patio-great for BBQ!
- parking space available behind the house
- plenty of storage spaces.
This is a great home in a perfect location!!!
-Columbia Park, Jefferson Park, Dakota Park, Maplewood Playfield within 5 mins drive.
-Seattle Supermarket, Foulee Market, PCC Community Markets within 5 mins drive.
-Maple Elementary School, Maxine Mimms High School, Dearborn Park International School, Interagency Academy within 7 mins drive.
AVAILABLE NOW!!!
1st + deposits + last month gets you in with good credit.
Terms:
Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person
Lease: 12 months
First month rent: $2600
Security deposit: $2500
No pets.
Offered by WPI Real Estate.
For more information please call 206-522-8172 ext 145 or email: ywei@wpirealestate.com..
(RLNE5202826)