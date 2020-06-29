5018 24th PL South

Amenities

Newly renovated house (3Bed/1.75Bath) with fully upgraded kitchen for rent in Great Location - Just remodeled upper unit of a house (Approx. 1750 Sqft living space) with new floor, granite counters and fully upgraded kitchen and bathroom.



Main features are:

- fully upgraded kitchen with breakfast nook with granite counter, stainless steel appliances, and tiles

- Dining Room (~13'x11') and living room (~19'x14') with fireplace

- fully upgraded bathroom with granite counter and tiles

- master bedroom (~14'x13') with 2 closets

- 2 bedrooms (~11'x10') with ceiling fans

- washer/dryer in unit

- Back patio-great for BBQ!

- parking space available behind the house

- plenty of storage spaces.



This is a great home in a perfect location!!!

-Columbia Park, Jefferson Park, Dakota Park, Maplewood Playfield within 5 mins drive.

-Seattle Supermarket, Foulee Market, PCC Community Markets within 5 mins drive.

-Maple Elementary School, Maxine Mimms High School, Dearborn Park International School, Interagency Academy within 7 mins drive.



AVAILABLE NOW!!!

1st + deposits + last month gets you in with good credit.



Terms:

Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person

Lease: 12 months

First month rent: $2600

Security deposit: $2500



No pets.



Offered by WPI Real Estate.



For more information please call 206-522-8172 ext 145 or email: ywei@wpirealestate.com..



(RLNE5202826)