All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5018 24th PL South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5018 24th PL South
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

5018 24th PL South

5018 24th Place South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Mid-Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5018 24th Place South, Seattle, WA 98108
Mid-Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Newly renovated house (3Bed/1.75Bath) with fully upgraded kitchen for rent in Great Location - Just remodeled upper unit of a house (Approx. 1750 Sqft living space) with new floor, granite counters and fully upgraded kitchen and bathroom.

Main features are:
- fully upgraded kitchen with breakfast nook with granite counter, stainless steel appliances, and tiles
- Dining Room (~13'x11') and living room (~19'x14') with fireplace
- fully upgraded bathroom with granite counter and tiles
- master bedroom (~14'x13') with 2 closets
- 2 bedrooms (~11'x10') with ceiling fans
- washer/dryer in unit
- Back patio-great for BBQ!
- parking space available behind the house
- plenty of storage spaces.

This is a great home in a perfect location!!!
-Columbia Park, Jefferson Park, Dakota Park, Maplewood Playfield within 5 mins drive.
-Seattle Supermarket, Foulee Market, PCC Community Markets within 5 mins drive.
-Maple Elementary School, Maxine Mimms High School, Dearborn Park International School, Interagency Academy within 7 mins drive.

AVAILABLE NOW!!!
1st + deposits + last month gets you in with good credit.

Terms:
Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person
Lease: 12 months
First month rent: $2600
Security deposit: $2500

No pets.

Offered by WPI Real Estate.

For more information please call 206-522-8172 ext 145 or email: ywei@wpirealestate.com..

(RLNE5202826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5018 24th PL South have any available units?
5018 24th PL South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5018 24th PL South have?
Some of 5018 24th PL South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5018 24th PL South currently offering any rent specials?
5018 24th PL South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5018 24th PL South pet-friendly?
No, 5018 24th PL South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5018 24th PL South offer parking?
Yes, 5018 24th PL South offers parking.
Does 5018 24th PL South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5018 24th PL South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5018 24th PL South have a pool?
No, 5018 24th PL South does not have a pool.
Does 5018 24th PL South have accessible units?
No, 5018 24th PL South does not have accessible units.
Does 5018 24th PL South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5018 24th PL South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

101 Broadway
101 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Boxcar
975 John St
Seattle, WA 98109
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
The Noble Apartments
4301 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University