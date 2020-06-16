All apartments in Seattle
5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D

5012 11th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5012 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Charming, 2 bedrooms, 1.5-bathrooms townhouse in the dynamic University District neighborhood in Seattle.

The bright unfurnished interior features carpet floors. The kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops, ample cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Coin-operated washers and dryers are located in the other building. For climate control, electric heating is installed.

Tenants responsibilities are electricity, water, sewage, and trash, cable, and internet.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=F88X9yZZPES

Additional Details:
Uncovered parking spaces are available with a fee of $75.

Pets are not allowed on the property.

Smoking is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: University Playground, Christie Park, Cowen Park, and Ravenna Park.

The propertys Walkscore is 97/100, Transit Score is 78/100, and Bikescore is 93/100. This is a Walkers Paradise, Excellent Transit, and Bikers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car and using a bike is convenient for most trips.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5783334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D have any available units?
5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D have?
Some of 5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D pet-friendly?
No, 5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D offer parking?
Yes, 5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D does offer parking.
Does 5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D have a pool?
No, 5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D does not have a pool.
Does 5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D have accessible units?
No, 5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D has units with dishwashers.
