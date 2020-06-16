5012 11th Avenue North East Apt D

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Charming, 2 bedrooms, 1.5-bathrooms townhouse in the dynamic University District neighborhood in Seattle.



The bright unfurnished interior features carpet floors. The kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops, ample cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Coin-operated washers and dryers are located in the other building. For climate control, electric heating is installed.



Tenants responsibilities are electricity, water, sewage, and trash, cable, and internet.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=F88X9yZZPES



Additional Details:

Uncovered parking spaces are available with a fee of $75.



Pets are not allowed on the property.



Smoking is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: University Playground, Christie Park, Cowen Park, and Ravenna Park.



The propertys Walkscore is 97/100, Transit Score is 78/100, and Bikescore is 93/100. This is a Walkers Paradise, Excellent Transit, and Bikers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car and using a bike is convenient for most trips.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5783334)