4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW

Stunning West Seattle 1 bedroom - The McKay Apartments are renovated units next to Trader Joes and LA Fitness in the up and coming area of West Seattle.
Outside the Unit :
Move into the recently remodeled McKay Apartments in the midst of booming West Seattle. Walk to Trader Joes, LA Fitness and surrounding bars & restaurants! On bus line and easy access to the bridge - the location is fantastic.
Inside the Unit :
- New Luxury Vinyl Floors
- Quartz Countertops
- High End, High Gloss Two Tone Cabinets (grey lowers, white uppers)
- Under mount sink
- Brand New Hansgrohe Fixtures Throughout
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Subway tiled backsplash
- Recessed Lighting
- New large double pane windows
- Tiled Bathroom Floors
- New Vanities with Quartz tops
- Brand New German Made Washer and Dryer in Unit
* $60 Flat WSG
* $1000 Security Deposit
* $350 refundable pet fee (when applicable)
* $25 per month pet rent (when applicable)
* 12 Month Leases available
* Renter\'s Insurance required upon move in
