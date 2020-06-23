All apartments in Seattle
4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW

4857 Fauntleroy Way SW · No Longer Available
Location

4857 Fauntleroy Way SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Fairmount Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c92a0800c ----
Video Tour Link: //youtube.com/watch?v=oCUagfJNB7Y
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/1c92a0800c
Stunning West Seattle 1 bedroom - The McKay Apartments are renovated units next to Trader Joes and LA Fitness in the up and coming area of West Seattle.
MUST SEE!
Outside the Unit :
Move into the recently remodeled McKay Apartments in the midst of booming West Seattle. Walk to Trader Joes, LA Fitness and surrounding bars & restaurants! On bus line and easy access to the bridge - the location is fantastic.
Inside the Unit :
- New Luxury Vinyl Floors
- Quartz Countertops
- High End, High Gloss Two Tone Cabinets (grey lowers, white uppers)
- Under mount sink
- Brand New Hansgrohe Fixtures Throughout
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Subway tiled backsplash
- Recessed Lighting
- New large double pane windows
- Tiled Bathroom Floors
- New Vanities with Quartz tops
- Brand New German Made Washer and Dryer in Unit
* $60 Flat WSG
* $1000 Security Deposit
* $350 refundable pet fee (when applicable)
* $25 per month pet rent (when applicable)
* 12 Month Leases available
* Renter\'s Insurance required upon move in

Pictures and video are of a similar unit.

Garbage included
Sewage included

Architecture style: Contemporary
HeatingFuels: Electric
HeatingSystems: ForcedAir
Num parking spaces: 0
RoofTypes: Composition
ViewTypes: City, Territorial

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW have any available units?
4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW have?
Some of 4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW does offer parking.
Does 4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW have a pool?
No, 4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
