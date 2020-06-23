4857 Fauntleroy Ave SW

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c92a0800c ----

Video Tour Link: //youtube.com/watch?v=oCUagfJNB7Y

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/1c92a0800c

Stunning West Seattle 1 bedroom - The McKay Apartments are renovated units next to Trader Joes and LA Fitness in the up and coming area of West Seattle.

MUST SEE!

Outside the Unit :

Move into the recently remodeled McKay Apartments in the midst of booming West Seattle. Walk to Trader Joes, LA Fitness and surrounding bars & restaurants! On bus line and easy access to the bridge - the location is fantastic.

Inside the Unit :

- New Luxury Vinyl Floors

- Quartz Countertops

- High End, High Gloss Two Tone Cabinets (grey lowers, white uppers)

- Under mount sink

- Brand New Hansgrohe Fixtures Throughout

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Subway tiled backsplash

- Recessed Lighting

- New large double pane windows

- Tiled Bathroom Floors

- New Vanities with Quartz tops

- Brand New German Made Washer and Dryer in Unit

* $60 Flat WSG

* $1000 Security Deposit

* $350 refundable pet fee (when applicable)

* $25 per month pet rent (when applicable)

* 12 Month Leases available

* Renter\'s Insurance required upon move in



Pictures and video are of a similar unit.



Garbage included

Sewage included



Architecture style: Contemporary

HeatingFuels: Electric

HeatingSystems: ForcedAir

Num parking spaces: 0

RoofTypes: Composition

ViewTypes: City, Territorial