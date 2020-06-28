All apartments in Seattle
4847 California Ave SW, Unit 403

4847 California Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4847 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Seaview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Cozy Walkable Retreat w/Panoramic Rooftop Views! - Available NOW! Welcome to the beautiful Serrano! This 4th floor, 1bd/1bath 750 sq ft condo is the relaxing, urban retreat you've been looking for. Hardwoods throughout, large washer & dryer, spacious kitchen with lots of storage and a secure parking space.

You will love the open concept kitchen with an eat at "breakfast bar," a dining area large enough for a 6 person table and cozy, light-filled living room. The living room features a large mounted TV (removable by request), tasteful paint colors, elegant moulding, a wonderful tree lined bay-window with double hung window shades. You won't want to leave! The bedroom is around the corner features two large closets and connects to the full bath with new shower head and faucet.

This condo has incredible panoramic views of the Olympic Mountains and Puget Sound from an enormous shared roof top deck. Connect with friends around the BBQ or enjoy your morning coffee in solitude while watching the boats go by.

1 secure parking space is available for $50/month - the garage also features shared bike racks and a lockable bin for storage.

This condo is quiet and feels secluded but it's right on California Ave! Stroll several blocks to find Thai Food, Pho, Pizza, Coffee Shops, Hot Yoga, Breweries, the West Seattle Farmers Market (year round on Sundays) and much much more.

Walk Score 93! Bike Score 52 and Transit Score of 52
Easy I-5 and 99 access!
20 min to Downtown
20 min to SeaTac

Available NOW. $1850/month

Schedule a Viewing go to www.mapleleafmgt.com/vacancies. All emails will be
considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- 12 month lease.
- Water Sewer and Garbage included in rent. Tenants responsible for Electric and Internet/Cable.
- Pets will be considered, case by case, with great pet references. Pet rent of $50/pet will apply.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be divided over 6 months if necessary.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with an agent of Maple Leaf Management LLC.

View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals
AVAILABLE NOW!

(RLNE4987592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

