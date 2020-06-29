Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

4707 Fremont Ave N Available 03/01/20 Exquisite Fremont Craftsman - Welcome home to this exquisite three bedroom, two bath Fremont Craftsman. This thoughtfully remodeled home retains the charming details of the early twentieth century with delightful modern updates. Step into the expansive living room with its hardwood floors and beautiful fireplace. The living room opens to the large dining room, where you may look over into the updated kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, including double ovens, custom blown-glass light fixtures, concrete countertops, heated floors, walk in pantry, and wine storage. On the main floor you will also find two bright bedrooms, a period-remodeled full bath with Zuma Air bathtub, and another large room at the front of the house that can be used as a third bedroom or family room. Downstairs is a fully finished basement with second bath and full size washer and dryer. The inviting front porch complete with porch swing and the back courtyard allow you to enjoy the outdoors. There is one off-street parking space with a Level 2 electric car charger.



Live in the heart of one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in Seattle with its world class dining, shopping, entertainment, Farmer's Market, Woodland Park Zoo, Green Lake and more - close to all that Seattle has to offer. Steps away from the Burke Gilman Trail, Microsoft Connector, bus lines, and the Fremont Troll!



Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~12 month lease. 24 month lease considered.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated (over six months).

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Yardcare included.

~Furnace filter program $10 monthly.

~One off-street parking space with Level 2 electric car charger.

~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet screening required. Additional pet rent will apply.



