Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

4707 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4707 Fremont Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
4707 Fremont Ave N Available 03/01/20 Exquisite Fremont Craftsman - Welcome home to this exquisite three bedroom, two bath Fremont Craftsman. This thoughtfully remodeled home retains the charming details of the early twentieth century with delightful modern updates. Step into the expansive living room with its hardwood floors and beautiful fireplace. The living room opens to the large dining room, where you may look over into the updated kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, including double ovens, custom blown-glass light fixtures, concrete countertops, heated floors, walk in pantry, and wine storage. On the main floor you will also find two bright bedrooms, a period-remodeled full bath with Zuma Air bathtub, and another large room at the front of the house that can be used as a third bedroom or family room. Downstairs is a fully finished basement with second bath and full size washer and dryer. The inviting front porch complete with porch swing and the back courtyard allow you to enjoy the outdoors. There is one off-street parking space with a Level 2 electric car charger.

Live in the heart of one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in Seattle with its world class dining, shopping, entertainment, Farmer's Market, Woodland Park Zoo, Green Lake and more - close to all that Seattle has to offer. Steps away from the Burke Gilman Trail, Microsoft Connector, bus lines, and the Fremont Troll!

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~12 month lease. 24 month lease considered.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated (over six months).
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Yardcare included.
~Furnace filter program $10 monthly.
~One off-street parking space with Level 2 electric car charger.
~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet screening required. Additional pet rent will apply.

(RLNE5583374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 Fremont Ave N have any available units?
4707 Fremont Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4707 Fremont Ave N have?
Some of 4707 Fremont Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 Fremont Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4707 Fremont Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 Fremont Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4707 Fremont Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4707 Fremont Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4707 Fremont Ave N offers parking.
Does 4707 Fremont Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4707 Fremont Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 Fremont Ave N have a pool?
No, 4707 Fremont Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4707 Fremont Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4707 Fremont Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 Fremont Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4707 Fremont Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
