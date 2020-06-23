All apartments in Seattle
4703 9th Ave NE

4703 9th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4703 9th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
yoga
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
yoga
4703 9th Ave NE Available 09/01/19 New Student Living Across from UDs Trader Joes and Near UW Campus - Whether you need to make a quick grocery run or biking out to your first class at UW, House 4703 is located in the hip University District. All your needs are met by having the convenience of nearby bus lines, cafes, restaurants, and a charming shopping strip to keep you entertained!

Youll live in a hip and urban modern oasis designed to give you the comforts and the feels of 21st century living. Your new space is decked out with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and spacious living spaces.

Pre- lease now for Fall 2019
Around The Neighborhood
Trader Joes
We Yoga Company
AMC Theaters
Starbucks

Qualifying Criteria:
Credit Above 600
Income 2.5x's the amount of rent per month
Review of Residential History

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4702307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 9th Ave NE have any available units?
4703 9th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4703 9th Ave NE have?
Some of 4703 9th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4703 9th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4703 9th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 9th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 4703 9th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4703 9th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 4703 9th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 4703 9th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4703 9th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 9th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4703 9th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4703 9th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4703 9th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 9th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4703 9th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

