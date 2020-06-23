Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities media room yoga

4703 9th Ave NE Available 09/01/19 New Student Living Across from UDs Trader Joes and Near UW Campus - Whether you need to make a quick grocery run or biking out to your first class at UW, House 4703 is located in the hip University District. All your needs are met by having the convenience of nearby bus lines, cafes, restaurants, and a charming shopping strip to keep you entertained!



Youll live in a hip and urban modern oasis designed to give you the comforts and the feels of 21st century living. Your new space is decked out with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and spacious living spaces.



Pre- lease now for Fall 2019

Around The Neighborhood

Trader Joes

We Yoga Company

AMC Theaters

Starbucks



Qualifying Criteria:

Credit Above 600

Income 2.5x's the amount of rent per month

Review of Residential History



No Pets Allowed



