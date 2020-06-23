Amenities
4703 9th Ave NE Available 09/01/19 New Student Living Across from UDs Trader Joes and Near UW Campus - Whether you need to make a quick grocery run or biking out to your first class at UW, House 4703 is located in the hip University District. All your needs are met by having the convenience of nearby bus lines, cafes, restaurants, and a charming shopping strip to keep you entertained!
Youll live in a hip and urban modern oasis designed to give you the comforts and the feels of 21st century living. Your new space is decked out with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and spacious living spaces.
Pre- lease now for Fall 2019
Around The Neighborhood
Trader Joes
We Yoga Company
AMC Theaters
Starbucks
Qualifying Criteria:
Credit Above 600
Income 2.5x's the amount of rent per month
Review of Residential History
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4702307)