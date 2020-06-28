All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A
4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A

4530 40th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4530 40th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pet friendly
2BD/1.5 BA Alaska Junction Townhome with Hardwoods! - This townhouse has hardwood and new carpet flooring throughout and comes with a W/D, D/W, stainless steel refrigerator, gas range/oven. Unit features a gas fireplace, Street Parking, Alaska Junction location is close to QFC, Trader Joe's, Jefferson Square, and walk out your gate to LA Fitness. Coming soon will be Whole Foods around the corner. Owner will accept 1 small dog with approval of screening. No cats!! Tenant pays all utilities. To view all qualification please go to: urbankey.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5080923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A have any available units?
4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A have?
Some of 4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A currently offering any rent specials?
4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A is pet friendly.
Does 4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A offer parking?
No, 4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A does not offer parking.
Does 4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A have a pool?
No, 4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A does not have a pool.
Does 4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A have accessible units?
No, 4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A has units with dishwashers.
