4530 40th Ave SW Unit #A

Amenities
2BD/1.5 BA Alaska Junction Townhome with Hardwoods! - This townhouse has hardwood and new carpet flooring throughout and comes with a W/D, D/W, stainless steel refrigerator, gas range/oven. Unit features a gas fireplace, Street Parking, Alaska Junction location is close to QFC, Trader Joe's, Jefferson Square, and walk out your gate to LA Fitness. Coming soon will be Whole Foods around the corner. Owner will accept 1 small dog with approval of screening. No cats!! Tenant pays all utilities. To view all qualification please go to: urbankey.com
