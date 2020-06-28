Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

436 27th Ave E Available 08/23/19 Modern Charm in Private Madison Valley Craftsman - ***Short Term Lease***



Youll feel right at home in this stunning modern craftsman in the heart of Madison Valley. A secluded oasis in a premium location, this 3-bed, 3.5-bath charmer is just minutes from the University of Washington campus, Capitol Hill, the University Village shopping mall and so much more. Mature trees and a quaint porch greet you and welcome you inside the completely open-concept space.



Youre sure to love the modern elegance and architectural details of this thoughtfully designed home. From the wainscoting to the luxurious trim, feature fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and more, not a single detail has been left untouched in this spacious family home. Natural light pours in from the oversized windows to fill the home, highlighting the stunning hardwood floors throughout. The open kitchen features modern stainless steel appliances and bonus breakfast bar seating.



A large deck brings even more entertainment space and overlooks your private and serene backyard, filled with lush greenery. The downstairs bonus room is perfect for as a rec room, craft area or extra hangout space and leads directly to the attached 2-car garage. Unbeatable amenities in the perfect location make this space a must see for your family!



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: 8/23

Showing Availability: After 8/14



***Short Term Lease Only***

***9 Month Lease***



***No Pets***



#5008



