Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
436 27th Ave E
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

436 27th Ave E

436 27th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

436 27th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
436 27th Ave E Available 08/23/19 Modern Charm in Private Madison Valley Craftsman - ***Short Term Lease***

Youll feel right at home in this stunning modern craftsman in the heart of Madison Valley. A secluded oasis in a premium location, this 3-bed, 3.5-bath charmer is just minutes from the University of Washington campus, Capitol Hill, the University Village shopping mall and so much more. Mature trees and a quaint porch greet you and welcome you inside the completely open-concept space.

Youre sure to love the modern elegance and architectural details of this thoughtfully designed home. From the wainscoting to the luxurious trim, feature fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and more, not a single detail has been left untouched in this spacious family home. Natural light pours in from the oversized windows to fill the home, highlighting the stunning hardwood floors throughout. The open kitchen features modern stainless steel appliances and bonus breakfast bar seating.

A large deck brings even more entertainment space and overlooks your private and serene backyard, filled with lush greenery. The downstairs bonus room is perfect for as a rec room, craft area or extra hangout space and leads directly to the attached 2-car garage. Unbeatable amenities in the perfect location make this space a must see for your family!

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 8/23
Showing Availability: After 8/14

***Short Term Lease Only***
***9 Month Lease***

***No Pets***

#5008

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5087720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 27th Ave E have any available units?
436 27th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 27th Ave E have?
Some of 436 27th Ave E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 27th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
436 27th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 27th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 436 27th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 436 27th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 436 27th Ave E offers parking.
Does 436 27th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 27th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 27th Ave E have a pool?
No, 436 27th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 436 27th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 436 27th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 436 27th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 27th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
