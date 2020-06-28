All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:52 PM

432 NE Ravenna Blvd

432 Northeast Ravenna Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

432 Northeast Ravenna Boulevard, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/432-ne-ravenna-blvd?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

2nd floor spacious unit overlooking Ravenna Blvd; Brighten your every Seattle day with light streaming into the southwesterly facing front rooms of this beautiful 2bd 1.75ba condo. Features include a private deck (with dining furniture provided to easily seat 6); a modern kitchen layout with all appliances, washer/dryer, lots of closets, as well as additional storage on the same floor. This unit includes secure garage parking.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. Owner open to either 10-11 or 22-23 month lease. Garbage only included. Tenants pay separately metered water/sewer and electric. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis with additional monthly pet rent of $100.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 NE Ravenna Blvd have any available units?
432 NE Ravenna Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 NE Ravenna Blvd have?
Some of 432 NE Ravenna Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 NE Ravenna Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
432 NE Ravenna Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 NE Ravenna Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 432 NE Ravenna Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 432 NE Ravenna Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 432 NE Ravenna Blvd offers parking.
Does 432 NE Ravenna Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 NE Ravenna Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 NE Ravenna Blvd have a pool?
No, 432 NE Ravenna Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 432 NE Ravenna Blvd have accessible units?
No, 432 NE Ravenna Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 432 NE Ravenna Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 NE Ravenna Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
