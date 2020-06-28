Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/432-ne-ravenna-blvd?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



2nd floor spacious unit overlooking Ravenna Blvd; Brighten your every Seattle day with light streaming into the southwesterly facing front rooms of this beautiful 2bd 1.75ba condo. Features include a private deck (with dining furniture provided to easily seat 6); a modern kitchen layout with all appliances, washer/dryer, lots of closets, as well as additional storage on the same floor. This unit includes secure garage parking.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. Owner open to either 10-11 or 22-23 month lease. Garbage only included. Tenants pay separately metered water/sewer and electric. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis with additional monthly pet rent of $100.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



