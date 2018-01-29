4313 Linden Ave N #A

Amenities
Townhouse in Fremont with Roof Top Deck - Lovely townhome in Fremont with 2 bedrooms , 2 1/2 baths, and a bar for entertaining.
Beautiful kitchen with granite counters stainless steel appliances & gas range. Large bathroom upstairs with dual sinks and large tub.
Great city views from the roof top deck, see the fireworks on the 4th or New year's with out fighting the traffic.
1st, last, & security deposit required.
Application fee $40 per person
Schedule a visit here:
https://showmojo.com/l/5cdd6cb0d9
Questions: Call (206) 577-0825
Email Kathy to schedule a viewing at: klehman@rpaseattle.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4557799)