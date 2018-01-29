All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4313 Linden Ave N #A

4313 Linden Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4313 Linden Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Townhouse in Fremont with Roof Top Deck - Lovely townhome in Fremont with 2 bedrooms , 2 1/2 baths, and a bar for entertaining.
Beautiful kitchen with granite counters stainless steel appliances & gas range. Large bathroom upstairs with dual sinks and large tub.
Great city views from the roof top deck, see the fireworks on the 4th or New year's with out fighting the traffic.
1st, last, & security deposit required.
Application fee $40 per person

Schedule a visit here:
https://showmojo.com/l/5cdd6cb0d9
Questions: Call (206) 577-0825

Email Kathy to schedule a viewing at: klehman@rpaseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4557799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 Linden Ave N #A have any available units?
4313 Linden Ave N #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4313 Linden Ave N #A have?
Some of 4313 Linden Ave N #A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 Linden Ave N #A currently offering any rent specials?
4313 Linden Ave N #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 Linden Ave N #A pet-friendly?
No, 4313 Linden Ave N #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4313 Linden Ave N #A offer parking?
Yes, 4313 Linden Ave N #A does offer parking.
Does 4313 Linden Ave N #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4313 Linden Ave N #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 Linden Ave N #A have a pool?
No, 4313 Linden Ave N #A does not have a pool.
Does 4313 Linden Ave N #A have accessible units?
No, 4313 Linden Ave N #A does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 Linden Ave N #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4313 Linden Ave N #A does not have units with dishwashers.
