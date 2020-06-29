All apartments in Seattle
4275 Whitman Ave N. 1

4275 Whitman Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4275 Whitman Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Beautiful Apartment in 100 year old home - Property Id: 224933

Beautiful apartment just remodeled, top of the line gas range, washer, and dryer.
Custom entrance railing and kitchen shelving by a master woodworker.
Private one-bedroom apartment in a three-unit house with fenced yard and trees on all sides.
In Wallingford neighborhood centrally located near Fremont, Greenlake, great restaurants, and coffee shops, close to public transport and near UW.
There is a $50 per person/per month fee for gas and electric, the landlord will cover the rest of the utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224933
Property Id 224933

(RLNE5560324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4275 Whitman Ave N. 1 have any available units?
4275 Whitman Ave N. 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4275 Whitman Ave N. 1 have?
Some of 4275 Whitman Ave N. 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4275 Whitman Ave N. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4275 Whitman Ave N. 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4275 Whitman Ave N. 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4275 Whitman Ave N. 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4275 Whitman Ave N. 1 offer parking?
No, 4275 Whitman Ave N. 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4275 Whitman Ave N. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4275 Whitman Ave N. 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4275 Whitman Ave N. 1 have a pool?
No, 4275 Whitman Ave N. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4275 Whitman Ave N. 1 have accessible units?
No, 4275 Whitman Ave N. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4275 Whitman Ave N. 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4275 Whitman Ave N. 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
