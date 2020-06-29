4275 Whitman Ave N. 1

Amenities

Beautiful Apartment in 100 year old home - Property Id: 224933



Beautiful apartment just remodeled, top of the line gas range, washer, and dryer.

Custom entrance railing and kitchen shelving by a master woodworker.

Private one-bedroom apartment in a three-unit house with fenced yard and trees on all sides.

In Wallingford neighborhood centrally located near Fremont, Greenlake, great restaurants, and coffee shops, close to public transport and near UW.

There is a $50 per person/per month fee for gas and electric, the landlord will cover the rest of the utilities.

