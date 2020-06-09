4252 Williams Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Magnolia Townhome - Available Now - Terrific two bedroom + den/office townhome in desirable Magnolia! SW facing, end unit receives loads of light. Open concept floor plan is an entertainers dream with the kitchen in the heart of the living level. Stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Gas fireplace, bench seat, spacious dining area, and powder room complete the main level. Upper floor boasts two bedrooms with vaulted ceilings; each bedroom has its own bathroom. Washer/Dryer. Lower level features small den/office and a one-car attached garage. One small dog (under 25 lbs) okay with an additional pet deposit and owner approval. No cats and no smokers, please.



Wonderful Magnolia neighborhood boasts lovely homes, tree-lined streets, and Discovery Park. Great access to bus lines, Rapid Ride, recreation, Downtown Seattle, Amazon campus, Expedia, and South Lake Union.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com, (206) 551-9589.



