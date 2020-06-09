All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

4252 Williams Ave W

4252 Williams Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

4252 Williams Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Magnolia Townhome - Available Now - Terrific two bedroom + den/office townhome in desirable Magnolia! SW facing, end unit receives loads of light. Open concept floor plan is an entertainers dream with the kitchen in the heart of the living level. Stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Gas fireplace, bench seat, spacious dining area, and powder room complete the main level. Upper floor boasts two bedrooms with vaulted ceilings; each bedroom has its own bathroom. Washer/Dryer. Lower level features small den/office and a one-car attached garage. One small dog (under 25 lbs) okay with an additional pet deposit and owner approval. No cats and no smokers, please.

Wonderful Magnolia neighborhood boasts lovely homes, tree-lined streets, and Discovery Park. Great access to bus lines, Rapid Ride, recreation, Downtown Seattle, Amazon campus, Expedia, and South Lake Union.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com, (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #magnoliarentals #magnoliaforlease

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5410620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4252 Williams Ave W have any available units?
4252 Williams Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4252 Williams Ave W have?
Some of 4252 Williams Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4252 Williams Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
4252 Williams Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4252 Williams Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4252 Williams Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 4252 Williams Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 4252 Williams Ave W offers parking.
Does 4252 Williams Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4252 Williams Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4252 Williams Ave W have a pool?
No, 4252 Williams Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 4252 Williams Ave W have accessible units?
No, 4252 Williams Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 4252 Williams Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4252 Williams Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.

