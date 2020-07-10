Amenities

-Single story 1920's building with 10 units in a courtyard garden setting. -Washer and dryer on site -Extra storage space for each resident at no extra charge -Street parking with city permit -In the heart of the thriving Capitol Hill neighborhood. -Close to tons of public transportation: major bus lines, the trolley, and the light rail for downtown, University district, and Sea-Tac -One block away from a large grocery store and many restaurants and shops Call or text Alison at (507) 571-2850 or email broadwaycourtapt@gmail.com to schedule your tour today! -Front door and back door directly to the outside make it feel more like a cottage than an apartment -Large renovated sash windows throughout -Hardwood floors plus tiled bathroom and kitchen floor -Large kitchen cupboards -Breakfast nook with built-in table and benches that open for storage -Walk-through closet Call or text Alison at (507) 571-2850 or email broadwaycourtapt@gmail.com to schedule your tour today!



Terms: 6-12 month lease with option to extend or go month-to-month upon expiration.