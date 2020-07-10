All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:25 AM

425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E

435 10th Avenue East · (507) 571-2850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

435 10th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
courtyard
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
-Single story 1920's building with 10 units in a courtyard garden setting. -Washer and dryer on site -Extra storage space for each resident at no extra charge -Street parking with city permit -In the heart of the thriving Capitol Hill neighborhood. -Close to tons of public transportation: major bus lines, the trolley, and the light rail for downtown, University district, and Sea-Tac -One block away from a large grocery store and many restaurants and shops Call or text Alison at (507) 571-2850 or email broadwaycourtapt@gmail.com to schedule your tour today! -Front door and back door directly to the outside make it feel more like a cottage than an apartment -Large renovated sash windows throughout -Hardwood floors plus tiled bathroom and kitchen floor -Large kitchen cupboards -Breakfast nook with built-in table and benches that open for storage -Walk-through closet Call or text Alison at (507) 571-2850 or email broadwaycourtapt@gmail.com to schedule your tour today!

Terms: 6-12 month lease with option to extend or go month-to-month upon expiration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E have any available units?
425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E have?
Some of 425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E offer parking?
No, 425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E have a pool?
No, 425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 425 &amp; 435 10th Ave E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St
Seattle, WA 98106
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Crane @ Interbay
3200 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Towne
1920 Queen Anne Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Excelsior Apartments
1535 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The LeeAnn
701 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity