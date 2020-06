Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

$2450 / 2br - on Park - Charming 1930's 2br / 1bth with fireplace, hardwood floors, and large open basement for projects or storage. One car garage, a beautiful yard. Location is amazing! This house fronts the Park for miles of walking trails to Lake Washington's beaches, Mt. Baker rowing and sailing center, dog park, and to Columbia City's cafes and restaurant.



For showings contact; Ruthy (206) 498-9919, or the office line at (206) 325-6000.



(RLNE3207732)