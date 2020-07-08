422 W Raye St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access sauna

Beautifully updated, sun-filled 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom private home in Upper Queen Anne which sits on a 6000sf corner lot. Super open floor plan on the main which includes a lovely living room with decorative fp, separate dining area, fully applianced gourmet kitchen, separate sitting room off of the living area, great for and office or TV room, and a 3/4 bath. Hardwood floor throughout this level. Upstairs has a master suite with a walk in closet, private 5 piece bath, lounging area with beautiful Cascade view and vaulted ceilings, 3 additional bedrooms also on this level 2 with lofts in them, an additional full bath and laundry with a full size washer and dryer. Wine cellar and sauna in basement!! Super private fully fenced yard with a deck great for outdoor entertaining. 3 car parking in private driveway. Owner to provide lawn service and hedge trimming. Tenant must water and maintain beds. Gas, Internet and Cable are included in rent. Tenant to pay SPU and SCL. MIL apartment in basement rented separately. Only minutes to all Seattle has to offer!! Walk to Safeway, Trader Joes, Starbucks, local coffee houses and many, many restaurants. Don’t miss this gem!!



Terms: 1st, last, $5500 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking, no pets. 720+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



