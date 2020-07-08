All apartments in Seattle
422 W Raye St
422 W Raye St

422 West Raye Street · No Longer Available
Location

422 West Raye Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
sauna
Beautifully updated, sun-filled 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom private home in Upper Queen Anne which sits on a 6000sf corner lot. Super open floor plan on the main which includes a lovely living room with decorative fp, separate dining area, fully applianced gourmet kitchen, separate sitting room off of the living area, great for and office or TV room, and a 3/4 bath. Hardwood floor throughout this level. Upstairs has a master suite with a walk in closet, private 5 piece bath, lounging area with beautiful Cascade view and vaulted ceilings, 3 additional bedrooms also on this level 2 with lofts in them, an additional full bath and laundry with a full size washer and dryer. Wine cellar and sauna in basement!! Super private fully fenced yard with a deck great for outdoor entertaining. 3 car parking in private driveway. Owner to provide lawn service and hedge trimming. Tenant must water and maintain beds. Gas, Internet and Cable are included in rent. Tenant to pay SPU and SCL. MIL apartment in basement rented separately. Only minutes to all Seattle has to offer!! Walk to Safeway, Trader Joes, Starbucks, local coffee houses and many, many restaurants. Don’t miss this gem!!

Terms: 1st, last, $5500 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking, no pets. 720+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 W Raye St have any available units?
422 W Raye St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 W Raye St have?
Some of 422 W Raye St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 W Raye St currently offering any rent specials?
422 W Raye St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 W Raye St pet-friendly?
No, 422 W Raye St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 422 W Raye St offer parking?
Yes, 422 W Raye St offers parking.
Does 422 W Raye St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 W Raye St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 W Raye St have a pool?
No, 422 W Raye St does not have a pool.
Does 422 W Raye St have accessible units?
No, 422 W Raye St does not have accessible units.
Does 422 W Raye St have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 W Raye St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
