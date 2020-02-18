4201 SW Donald St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Take advantage of 50% off on the first full month's rent if you submit an application and sign a lease before September 25.



Take a closer look at this elegant 4-bedrooms, 3 1/2-bathroom single-family home on the North Admiral neighborhood in Seattle, Washington now!



This 3,050-square-foot home also comes with an oversized 2-car attached garage. It can also be used as storage.



This unfurnished homes spacious interior has a polished hardwood floor, large windows, glass doors, high shed ceilings, recessed/suspended lightings, cabinet, fireplace in the living room and a balconya nice spot for some much-needed R&R. The nice kitchen has fine dark-hued cabinetry, smooth granite countertop; and appliances such as oven/range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator which are included in the rent. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces, perfect for a stress-free and restful sleep. Its nice and tidy bathrooms are equipped with flush toilets, vanities, bathtub, shower/tub combo, and a shower space enclosed in a glass door.



The home has gas heating for climate control.



There are in-unit washer and dryer available.



Exterior feature includes a yard, a great spot for outdoor fun-filled activities with the family or friends.



Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 refundable pet deposit/pet.



Smoking is not allowed on the property.



The renters responsible utilities: electricity, water, trash, gas, and sewage.

The landlord will take responsibility for the landscaping.



Nearby parks: Hamilton Viewpoint Park, Don Armeni Boat Ramp, and Seacrest Park.



Nearby Schools:

Alki Elementary School- 1.45 miles, 9/10

Madison Middle School - 1.34 miles, 7/10

Lafayette Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 6/10

West Seattle High School - 1.05 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

55 - 0.1 mile

128 - 0.1 mile

775 - 0.1 mile

37 - 0.1 mile



(RLNE5034682)