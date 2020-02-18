4201 SW Donald St

Amenities
Take advantage of 50% off on the first full month's rent if you submit an application and sign a lease before September 25.
Take a closer look at this elegant 4-bedrooms, 3 1/2-bathroom single-family home on the North Admiral neighborhood in Seattle, Washington now!
This 3,050-square-foot home also comes with an oversized 2-car attached garage. It can also be used as storage.
This unfurnished homes spacious interior has a polished hardwood floor, large windows, glass doors, high shed ceilings, recessed/suspended lightings, cabinet, fireplace in the living room and a balconya nice spot for some much-needed R&R. The nice kitchen has fine dark-hued cabinetry, smooth granite countertop; and appliances such as oven/range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator which are included in the rent. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces, perfect for a stress-free and restful sleep. Its nice and tidy bathrooms are equipped with flush toilets, vanities, bathtub, shower/tub combo, and a shower space enclosed in a glass door.
The home has gas heating for climate control.
There are in-unit washer and dryer available.
Exterior feature includes a yard, a great spot for outdoor fun-filled activities with the family or friends.
Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 refundable pet deposit/pet.
Smoking is not allowed on the property.
The renters responsible utilities: electricity, water, trash, gas, and sewage.
The landlord will take responsibility for the landscaping.
Nearby parks: Hamilton Viewpoint Park, Don Armeni Boat Ramp, and Seacrest Park.
Nearby Schools:
Alki Elementary School- 1.45 miles, 9/10
Madison Middle School - 1.34 miles, 7/10
Lafayette Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 6/10
West Seattle High School - 1.05 miles, 6/10
Bus lines:
55 - 0.1 mile
128 - 0.1 mile
775 - 0.1 mile
37 - 0.1 mile
(RLNE5034682)