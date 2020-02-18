All apartments in Seattle
4201 SW Donald St
4201 SW Donald St

4201 Southwest Donald Street · No Longer Available
Location

4201 Southwest Donald Street, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Take advantage of 50% off on the first full month's rent if you submit an application and sign a lease before September 25.

Take a closer look at this elegant 4-bedrooms, 3 1/2-bathroom single-family home on the North Admiral neighborhood in Seattle, Washington now!

This 3,050-square-foot home also comes with an oversized 2-car attached garage. It can also be used as storage.

This unfurnished homes spacious interior has a polished hardwood floor, large windows, glass doors, high shed ceilings, recessed/suspended lightings, cabinet, fireplace in the living room and a balconya nice spot for some much-needed R&R. The nice kitchen has fine dark-hued cabinetry, smooth granite countertop; and appliances such as oven/range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator which are included in the rent. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces, perfect for a stress-free and restful sleep. Its nice and tidy bathrooms are equipped with flush toilets, vanities, bathtub, shower/tub combo, and a shower space enclosed in a glass door.

The home has gas heating for climate control.

There are in-unit washer and dryer available.

Exterior feature includes a yard, a great spot for outdoor fun-filled activities with the family or friends.

Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 refundable pet deposit/pet.

Smoking is not allowed on the property.

The renters responsible utilities: electricity, water, trash, gas, and sewage.
The landlord will take responsibility for the landscaping.

Nearby parks: Hamilton Viewpoint Park, Don Armeni Boat Ramp, and Seacrest Park.

Nearby Schools:
Alki Elementary School- 1.45 miles, 9/10
Madison Middle School - 1.34 miles, 7/10
Lafayette Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 6/10
West Seattle High School - 1.05 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
55 - 0.1 mile
128 - 0.1 mile
775 - 0.1 mile
37 - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5034682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 SW Donald St have any available units?
4201 SW Donald St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 SW Donald St have?
Some of 4201 SW Donald St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 SW Donald St currently offering any rent specials?
4201 SW Donald St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 SW Donald St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4201 SW Donald St is pet friendly.
Does 4201 SW Donald St offer parking?
Yes, 4201 SW Donald St offers parking.
Does 4201 SW Donald St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4201 SW Donald St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 SW Donald St have a pool?
No, 4201 SW Donald St does not have a pool.
Does 4201 SW Donald St have accessible units?
No, 4201 SW Donald St does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 SW Donald St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 SW Donald St has units with dishwashers.
