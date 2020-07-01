4201 35th Ave W

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit overlooking lush ravine. Open floor plan featuring: Living room w a wood burning fireplace, good size deck, dining area that opens into galley kitchen. Spacious closets in bedrooms and a large storage room. Laundry in basement. Small complex. 2 tandem parking spots. Located a block away from Discovery Park. On a bus line.



Link to video: https://youtu.be/0SYHQHQbRBc



Terms: 1st, last, and $1750 security deposit. 12+ month lease. Non-Smoking. No Pets. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria Notice prior to applying: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.