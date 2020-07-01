All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4201 35th Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4201 35th Ave W
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:07 PM

4201 35th Ave W

4201 35th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Magnolia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4201 35th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit overlooking lush ravine. Open floor plan featuring: Living room w a wood burning fireplace, good size deck, dining area that opens into galley kitchen. Spacious closets in bedrooms and a large storage room. Laundry in basement. Small complex. 2 tandem parking spots. Located a block away from Discovery Park. On a bus line.

Link to video: https://youtu.be/0SYHQHQbRBc

Terms: 1st, last, and $1750 security deposit. 12+ month lease. Non-Smoking. No Pets. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria Notice prior to applying: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 35th Ave W have any available units?
4201 35th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 35th Ave W have?
Some of 4201 35th Ave W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 35th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
4201 35th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 35th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 4201 35th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4201 35th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 4201 35th Ave W offers parking.
Does 4201 35th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 35th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 35th Ave W have a pool?
No, 4201 35th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 4201 35th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 4201 35th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 35th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 35th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Orion
910 John Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St
Seattle, WA 98133
Saxonia
303 & 307 West Olympic Place
Seattle, WA 98119
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University