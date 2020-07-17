All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

417 NW 92nd St.

417 Northwest 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

417 Northwest 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
417 NW 92nd St. Available 02/19/20 Bright and Sunny, Large Fenced Yard, Updated Kitchen, Walk Everywhere! - View this home at: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at:
www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

Great home on a very large fenced lot with ample storage. Updated kitchen with cooking island and stainless steel appliances. Radiant floors in bathroom, master bedroom has a walk in closet, large family room with doors out to deck and sitting area - a perfect place for kids to play. Enjoy outdoor BBQ's or reading under the large birch tree. There's also a box garden AND a greenhouse! For those of you with a green thumb.

Garage with lots of storage, parking for a boat or an RV on the side of the house.

Fantastic Greenwood neighborhood -- Walk to shops, restaurants galore, Fred Meyer and Safeway, Walgreens, postal services and all amenities are just a few minutes away. Minutes to Green Lake, Carkeek Park and Shilshole Marina. .

Good Freeway access, close to Bus Line, close to Hwy 99 and Interstate 5.

View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals

Showings by appointment only.
Lease term of 12 months minimum.
$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.
See rental criteria in photos.
Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person. Please have all the potential occupants attend the tour.
Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities.
Tenant(s) responsible for all yard care and maintenance.
One pet may be considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
Deposit is fully refundable at the end of the lease with normal wear and tear.

(RLNE3587945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 NW 92nd St. have any available units?
417 NW 92nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 NW 92nd St. have?
Some of 417 NW 92nd St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 NW 92nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
417 NW 92nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 NW 92nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 NW 92nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 417 NW 92nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 417 NW 92nd St. offers parking.
Does 417 NW 92nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 NW 92nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 NW 92nd St. have a pool?
No, 417 NW 92nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 417 NW 92nd St. have accessible units?
No, 417 NW 92nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 417 NW 92nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 NW 92nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
