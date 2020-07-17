417 NW 92nd St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Great home on a very large fenced lot with ample storage. Updated kitchen with cooking island and stainless steel appliances. Radiant floors in bathroom, master bedroom has a walk in closet, large family room with doors out to deck and sitting area - a perfect place for kids to play. Enjoy outdoor BBQ's or reading under the large birch tree. There's also a box garden AND a greenhouse! For those of you with a green thumb.



Garage with lots of storage, parking for a boat or an RV on the side of the house.



Fantastic Greenwood neighborhood -- Walk to shops, restaurants galore, Fred Meyer and Safeway, Walgreens, postal services and all amenities are just a few minutes away. Minutes to Green Lake, Carkeek Park and Shilshole Marina. .



Good Freeway access, close to Bus Line, close to Hwy 99 and Interstate 5.



Showings by appointment only.

Lease term of 12 months minimum.

$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.

See rental criteria in photos.

Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person. Please have all the potential occupants attend the tour.

Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities.

Tenant(s) responsible for all yard care and maintenance.

One pet may be considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

Deposit is fully refundable at the end of the lease with normal wear and tear.



