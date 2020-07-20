Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4137 SW Elmgrove St Available 09/01/19 Spectacular Water Views in Popular Gatewood Hill/West Seattle - Welcome home to this wonderful 4 bedroom house with a view of the water! This spacious home features 4 large bedrooms. One is located on the main level and the other 3 are upstairs. It features a nice kitchen for cooking, a separate dining room, laundry on the main level, two bathrooms and a lower level rec-room with a fireplace, and plenty of extra storage. There is an oversized one car garage and a cute gazebo in the backyard for relaxing. A recently added deck from the top floor has amazing views of the water and another great space to have your morning coffee or evening beverages. There is plenty of parking both on and off street.



NO PETS ALLOWED



*All tenants over 18 years old must apply

*Applications are $50

*All tenants over 18 must view property in person with Niche Associate

*Tenants are responsible for yard care

*All utilities paid by tenant



(RLNE4933204)