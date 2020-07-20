All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

4137 SW Elmgrove St

4137 SW Elmgrove St · No Longer Available
Location

4137 SW Elmgrove St, Seattle, WA 98136
Gatewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4137 SW Elmgrove St Available 09/01/19 Spectacular Water Views in Popular Gatewood Hill/West Seattle - Welcome home to this wonderful 4 bedroom house with a view of the water! This spacious home features 4 large bedrooms. One is located on the main level and the other 3 are upstairs. It features a nice kitchen for cooking, a separate dining room, laundry on the main level, two bathrooms and a lower level rec-room with a fireplace, and plenty of extra storage. There is an oversized one car garage and a cute gazebo in the backyard for relaxing. A recently added deck from the top floor has amazing views of the water and another great space to have your morning coffee or evening beverages. There is plenty of parking both on and off street.

NO PETS ALLOWED

*All tenants over 18 years old must apply
*Applications are $50
*All tenants over 18 must view property in person with Niche Associate
*Tenants are responsible for yard care
*All utilities paid by tenant

(RLNE4933204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 SW Elmgrove St have any available units?
4137 SW Elmgrove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4137 SW Elmgrove St have?
Some of 4137 SW Elmgrove St's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 SW Elmgrove St currently offering any rent specials?
4137 SW Elmgrove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 SW Elmgrove St pet-friendly?
No, 4137 SW Elmgrove St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4137 SW Elmgrove St offer parking?
Yes, 4137 SW Elmgrove St offers parking.
Does 4137 SW Elmgrove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4137 SW Elmgrove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 SW Elmgrove St have a pool?
No, 4137 SW Elmgrove St does not have a pool.
Does 4137 SW Elmgrove St have accessible units?
No, 4137 SW Elmgrove St does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 SW Elmgrove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4137 SW Elmgrove St does not have units with dishwashers.
